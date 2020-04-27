Nebraska’s Plan to Reopen, Questions about How We Return to Normal and More Top Local News for Monday, April 27

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Monday, April 27

Good morning,
Today we have stories about Nebraska’s plan to reopen, questions about how life should look as coronavirus infections continue to rise and new evidence to show large companies took advantage of federal relief for small businesses is for worse than originally expected.

Your top local stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Do It
While Do Space is closed to the public, members can access a new line of free digital services. Besides regular programming, explore new topics like Twitch streaming, Augmented Reality, Stencyl game design and the Census. Info on the Do Space Events CalendarBlog and Facebook Page.

What’s happening in the United States?

Social Distancing will Continue for Months, Birx says

  • The White House’s coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Brix, says Americans will likely have to limit crowd sizes and contact with each other as some effects of the pandemic are expected to continue through the summer.

As Funds Ran out, Large, Troubled Companies Won Bailouts

  • Evidence continues to surface that while the Payment Protection Program was designed to help small businesses weather the pandemic, millions went elsewhere.

As Food Bank Demand Soared, Millions of Pounds of Food Rotted

  • The Department of Agriculture took one month to start buying up excess fruits and vegetables as the coronavirus pandemic interrupted supply chains.

OPINION: SBA relief is still broken, but it can be fixed

  • As the federal government funnels hundreds of billions back into the Payment Protection Program, misdirected monies and inadequate funding will probably continue plaguing it. But there’s still time for the Treasury Department to act.

What’s happening across the world?

Where is Kim Jong-un?

  • Rumors surfaced this weekend the North Korean leader was either seriously ill or dead and since then the world’s puzzled over evidence. South Korea, on the other hand is skeptical.

