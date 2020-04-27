Nebraska’s Plan to Reopen, Questions about How We Return to Normal and More Top Local News for Monday, April 27

Monday, April 27
Good morning,
Today we have stories about Nebraska’s plan to reopen, questions about how life should look as coronavirus infections continue to rise and new evidence to show large companies took advantage of federal relief for small businesses is for worse than originally expected.
Your top local stories
In Omaha
- Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday he would begin loosening health restrictions on a regional basis. Douglas County will start reopening May 4, however, the way back to normal will not be easy.
- A second employee at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services tested positive for coronavirus.
- As restaurants and other businesses look to reopen, some see it as a needed salve while others worry about increased infections.
- Douglas County Board officials say lack of programming and increased time at the Douglas County Youth Center due to quarantine measures are taking a toll on kids’ mental health.
- Douglas County saw its largest spike in cases over the weekend as Nebraska surpassed 3,000 cases across the state.
- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the pandemic will likely cost the city’s general fund $80 million.
- Crime scene cleanup crews have made the transition to curb the spread of the coronavirus by decontaminating surfaces.
- As schools look toward fall classes, educators expect there will be a learning curve following weeks without classes where many either can’t or don’t complete virtual learning assignments.
- As businesses look to reopen partially next Monday, questions remain about how they’re supposed to operate.
- Faith communities are also contemplating best practices and what worship should look like in Omaha.
Around the State
- A New York Times analysis shows Grand Island has the worst outbreak per capita in the nation of areas where infections continue to grow.
- As the state and nation struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, we can learn some lessons from how we handled and mishandled a similar health crisis a century ago.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Do It
While Do Space is closed to the public, members can access a new line of free digital services. Besides regular programming, explore new topics like Twitch streaming, Augmented Reality, Stencyl game design and the Census. Info on the Do Space Events Calendar, Blog and Facebook Page.
What’s happening in the United States?
Social Distancing will Continue for Months, Birx says
- The White House’s coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Brix, says Americans will likely have to limit crowd sizes and contact with each other as some effects of the pandemic are expected to continue through the summer.
- Evidence continues to surface that while the Payment Protection Program was designed to help small businesses weather the pandemic, millions went elsewhere.
As Food Bank Demand Soared, Millions of Pounds of Food Rotted
- The Department of Agriculture took one month to start buying up excess fruits and vegetables as the coronavirus pandemic interrupted supply chains.
OPINION: SBA relief is still broken, but it can be fixed
- As the federal government funnels hundreds of billions back into the Payment Protection Program, misdirected monies and inadequate funding will probably continue plaguing it. But there’s still time for the Treasury Department to act.
What’s happening across the world?
- Rumors surfaced this weekend the North Korean leader was either seriously ill or dead and since then the world’s puzzled over evidence. South Korea, on the other hand is skeptical.
