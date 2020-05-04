New Directed Health Measures, Meatpacking Plants Continue to Struggle and More Top Local News for Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4

Luke Mabie faces 16th street from inside his restaurant, Culprit Cafe and Bakery on April 29, 2020. Mabie, like many others across the city have decided not to reopen citing lack of confidence in new directed health measures as well as customers desire to return.

Fear, Uncertainty as Businesses Begin Reopening

As Douglas County enters new directed health measures for May, many businesses have the option to reopen. However, many are staying closed, saying it feels premature as Nebraska inches toward its projected peak.

Good morning,
Today Douglas County enters new directed health measures that allow many businesses to reopen, workers walked off the plant floor at JBS in South Omaha and crowds gathered in parks as well as stores this weekend, frustrating health officials as cases continue to grow.

Your top local stories

What’s happening in the United States?

J. Crew Becomes First to Fall

  • Though the company struggled before the pandemic, the last month fast tracked it to declaring bankruptcy. Now experts say it’s only a matter of time before the next corporation does the same.

Birx: ‘Stay-at-Home’ Protests ‘Devastatingly Worrisome’

  • The White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said people gathering to protest states’ pandemic responses are endangering their family’s lives. Meanwhile, Trump said states are safe to reopen and that there’s a way to please people who want to stay at home and those who want to get back to normal life.

Trump to Replace HHS Watchdog

  • In April the Department of Health and Human Services reported severe shortages in medical supplies and testing delays. Now Trump is replacing the head of that agency.

Stockmarket off to Sluggish Start, Investors Worried for May

  • As growth plateaued in the first days of May, risk assessors say the market’s rebounds in April may be the most progress investors see for a while.

What’s happening across the world?

China Puts Vaccine’s Future in The Hands of A Troubled Industry

  • For years, China’s vaccine industry has been mired in quality standard scandals. Now the country is testing COVID-19 vaccines as the country has cut red tape and eased requirements.

