New Directed Health Measures, Meatpacking Plants Continue to Struggle and More Top Local News for Monday, May 4

Fear, Uncertainty as Businesses Begin Reopening

As Douglas County enters new directed health measures for May, many businesses have the option to reopen. However, many are staying closed, saying it feels premature as Nebraska inches toward its projected peak.

Good morning, Today Douglas County enters new directed health measures that allow many businesses to reopen, workers walked off the plant floor at JBS in South Omaha and crowds gathered in parks as well as stores this weekend, frustrating health officials as cases continue to grow.

