New Directed Health Measures, Meatpacking Plants Continue to Struggle and More Top Local News for Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4
Fear, Uncertainty as Businesses Begin Reopening
As Douglas County enters new directed health measures for May, many businesses have the option to reopen. However, many are staying closed, saying it feels premature as Nebraska inches toward its projected peak.
Your top local stories
- In Omaha
- The death of a top New York healthcare worker last week has highlighted the pandemic’s effect on frontline workers’ mental health locally.
- Thirty JBS employees in South Omaha walked off the meatpacking plant’s floor Thursday and are now calling for more transparency as well as social distancing measures. Workers are demanding the same things at a Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
- Omaha barber shops have stocked up on masks, sanitizer and more materials and they open their doors today under new directed health measures.
- Good weather brought big crowds and packed parking lots this weekend, frustrating health officials as cases continue to rise.
- As businesses reopen in Douglas County, strict requirements for masks, gloves and crowd sizes mean it’s anything but business as usual.
- As more people reach out to mental health resources in crisis nationally, local officials say they’re also feeling the strain but urge people to continue calling.
- As nonprofits rush to provide assistance during pandemic, they say donations are needed now more than ever.
- Friends and neighbors held a drive-by parade for an Omaha funeral director who flew to New York City to help as it became inundated by the pandemic.
- Ann Ashford lended her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives $107,000 as the primary race for the metro-area seat enters its final week.
- Many company leaders say they’re still a long way off from asking workers to return to the office.
- A year after breaking ground, work on Riverfront Revitalization Project continues even as the pandemic changes work elsewhere.
Around the State
- As thousands still wait for unemployment benefits, the head of the Nebraska Department of Labor said the agency has not met its standards in cutting through unprecedented claims.
- An immigrant who worked at the Tyson plant in Dakota City for 37 years died of COVID-19.
- Some students in the University of Nebraska system will receive financial assistance, but how much and who gets it varies school to school.
- Many universities will hold classes in the fall, but uncertainties and health concerns may push more students to take a gap year.
- As plants close or slow production due to the coronavirus, hog famers continue euthanizing pigs as there’s nowhere to sell them.
- Hall and Dakota counties rank among the top hotspots in the country which range from rural counties to big cities to vacation spots and more.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Remote Karaoke
What’s happening in the United States?
- Though the company struggled before the pandemic, the last month fast tracked it to declaring bankruptcy. Now experts say it’s only a matter of time before the next corporation does the same.
- The White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said people gathering to protest states’ pandemic responses are endangering their family’s lives. Meanwhile, Trump said states are safe to reopen and that there’s a way to please people who want to stay at home and those who want to get back to normal life.
- In April the Department of Health and Human Services reported severe shortages in medical supplies and testing delays. Now Trump is replacing the head of that agency.
Stockmarket off to Sluggish Start, Investors Worried for May
- As growth plateaued in the first days of May, risk assessors say the market’s rebounds in April may be the most progress investors see for a while.
What’s happening across the world?
China Puts Vaccine’s Future in The Hands of A Troubled Industry
- For years, China’s vaccine industry has been mired in quality standard scandals. Now the country is testing COVID-19 vaccines as the country has cut red tape and eased requirements.
The Omaha Reader
