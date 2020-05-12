Primary Day, UNMC Antibody Tests, Fauci to Warn of Needless Death as States Reopen and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, May 12

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Primary Day: Read Our Coverage So Far

Advertisement

We have stories about the candidates running to succeed State Sen. Ernie Chambers, how the coronavirus is boosting mail-in ballot requests but widening existing disparities and interviews with Gladys Harrison as well as Ann Ashford, Democratic challengers in the 2nd Congressional District.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about primary day polling information, new antibody tests coming through a UNMC partnership and local minority communities, which make up 77% of Douglas County’s cases despite representing a third of the population, struggling to contain infections.

Your top local stories