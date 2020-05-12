Primary Day, UNMC Antibody Tests, Fauci to Warn of Needless Death as States Reopen and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, May 12

Primary Day: Read Our Coverage So Far

We have stories about the candidates running to succeed State Sen. Ernie Chambers, how the coronavirus is boosting mail-in ballot requests but widening existing disparities and interviews with Gladys Harrison as well as Ann Ashford, Democratic challengers in the 2nd Congressional District.

Today we have stories about primary day polling information, new antibody tests coming through a UNMC partnership and local minority communities, which make up 77% of Douglas County’s cases despite representing a third of the population, struggling to contain infections.

Your top local stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What’s happening in the United States?

Fauci Testifies Before Senate

  • At a key Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying about the need for state’s to follow reopening guidelines. Many are opening too soon, he said before the hearing, prolonging the pandemic and causing “needless suffering and death.” Watch live here.

G.O.P. Stalling Trillion-Dollar Aid to States

  • While states across the country have called for Congress to send new relief funds, the Republican Party is split on how well they say their states are doing and whether the funds would only support Democratic strongholds.

Elon Musk Dares Authorities to Arrest Him as He Reopens Plant

  • In a tweet, Musk announced his Alameda County plant would reopen following a series of statements questioning the severity of the pandemic and the federal government’s response.

Employees Faced with Decision to Risk Health or Livelihood

  • Workers are protesting to keep protections in place and slow the reopening process as many anxiously return to work, unable to risk losing their paycheck.

What’s happening across the world?

Wuhan to Test All 11 Million Residents After New Cases Emerge

  • Six people have recently tested positive for the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. Now officials want to test everyone across the region.

