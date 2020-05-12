Primary Day, UNMC Antibody Tests, Fauci to Warn of Needless Death as States Reopen and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, May 12
We have stories about the candidates running to succeed State Sen. Ernie Chambers, how the coronavirus is boosting mail-in ballot requests but widening existing disparities and interviews with Gladys Harrison as well as Ann Ashford, Democratic challengers in the 2nd Congressional District.
- As the coronavirus continues to spread faster in Omaha’s minority communities, residents, community leaders and health officials struggle to contain the infections.
- If you plan on voting today, here’s some information you need to know about polls and safety precautions.
- UNMC signed a deal with a New York company to provide large-scale antibody tests.
- An Omaha family that had COVID-19 is donating plasma to help people currently sick with the virus.
- Several area superintendents have either received or are in consideration for salary increases and contract extensions.
- Five Omaha police officers have now tested positive for the coronavirus after four new tests were confirmed yesterday.
- Omaha-area YMCAs will likely open on June 1 with locations in Iowa opening next week.
- New designs released of the Riverfront Revitalization Project display water features and landscaping.
- COVID-19’s growing list of reactions and symptoms continues to baffle doctors.
- The Open Door Mission will have another round of tests after confirming 19 cases at its facility. The homeless shelter has also reduced its capacity by more than half.
Around the State
- Three state senators called for Gov. Pete Ricketts to cancel the contract with TestNebraska and the Utah companies who run it, citing issues here and in other states. Gov. Ricketts rejected the idea in his daily press briefing.
- Youth sports can return to Nebraska in June, just without any spectators. High school athletes can also get back in the gym in June but must observe social distancing mandates.
- The ACLU of Nebraska issued a memo to health and labor officials pleading for them to hold meatpacking and food processing plants accountable to more strict standards.
- The Keystone XL pipeline saw another setback Monday as a federal judge ruled the Army Corps of Engineers previously rushed its approval.
- More areas of the state are set for partial reopening in May.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What’s happening in the United States?
- At a key Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying about the need for state’s to follow reopening guidelines. Many are opening too soon, he said before the hearing, prolonging the pandemic and causing “needless suffering and death.” Watch live here.
- While states across the country have called for Congress to send new relief funds, the Republican Party is split on how well they say their states are doing and whether the funds would only support Democratic strongholds.
Elon Musk Dares Authorities to Arrest Him as He Reopens Plant
- In a tweet, Musk announced his Alameda County plant would reopen following a series of statements questioning the severity of the pandemic and the federal government’s response.
Employees Faced with Decision to Risk Health or Livelihood
- Workers are protesting to keep protections in place and slow the reopening process as many anxiously return to work, unable to risk losing their paycheck.
What’s happening across the world?
Wuhan to Test All 11 Million Residents After New Cases Emerge
- Six people have recently tested positive for the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. Now officials want to test everyone across the region.
