Reed Moore Newsletter | Friday, April 10

Friday, April 10
Today we have stories about Gov. Ricketts quasi stay-at-home order, State Sen. Tony Vargas sharing his family’s struggle with Covid-19 and the status of the $600 the federal government promised to add to unemployment benefits.
Your top local stories
Ricketts asks Nebraskans to stay at home for 21 days as state heads toward Covid-19 peak.
- The not-quite stay-at-home order included six other rules, none of which carry penalties for non-compliance.
- Observe social distancing at work;
- Shop alone and only once a week;
- Help children observe social distancing by playing at home and staying away from group sports and playgrounds;
- Help older Nebraskans by shopping for them and staying away from nursing homes and;
- Exercise at home or in an appropriately socially distanced activity.
- State Sen. Tony Vargas, who represents District 1 in East Omaha, shared that both his parents tested positive for coronavirus and that his father has spent the last 10 days in critical care with a ventilator. Vargas hoped hearing his personal story would motivate Nebraskans to limit spread.
- After a week of cloudless skies and warmer temperatures, snow and rain this weekend.
- Blair Police will investigate a senior living facility which experienced an outbreak of Covid-19. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ own investigation said the facility responded appropriately.
- Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon characters from the Omaha Children’s Museum and Rose Theater will line up from 20th and Farnam streets southward. There people can enjoy a sort of socially distanced parade in reverse as characters wave to cars as they pass.
- Bellevue Police investigated a gym in Bellevue for staying open and found its following guidelines on social distancing. Gyms are not forced to close under any health mandates.
- A University of Nebraska-Lincoln food worker tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. It is UNL’s first confirmed case.
- Lincoln police said they talked down a man threatening to kill himself due to the pandemic’s stress. The 25-year-old had preexisting mental health conditions, but feared losing his job and not being able to pay his bills.
- If you’re experiencing mental health increased stress or depression during this time, DHHS has made a list of behavioral health resources available.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What’s happening in the United States?
- New York will receive increased checks next week. Other states have not released timelines following the release of federal guidelines last weekend.
- Some are letting unease of robots take the backseat as they automate processes humans can no longer do amid the spread of coronavirus.
- The state has about a third of surrounding midwesterners including Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
- With drops in sales tax, budgets across the nation will take a big hit with some unsure if federal aid will fill the gap.
- Unable to practice social distancing, incarcerated people across the nation are “sitting ducks” and need help.
What’s happening across the world?
Spain, hit hard by Covid-19, is starting to let up its lockdown
- Some non-essential workers are returning to their jobs. The country’s lockdown is still in place but the government has eased some of its tighter restrictions.
