Reed Moore Newsletter | Friday, April 17

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Friday, April 17

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Nebraska No. 1 Recipient for Small Business Loans from CARES Act

Advertisement

Relative to overall payroll, Nebraska is the no.1 recipient of relief from the Payroll Protection Program. The $2.7 billion that more than 18,500 business applied for accounts for 75% of payrolls in the state.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about federal relief for small businesses running dry, Nebraska Crossing pushing forward with its plan to supposedly be the first mall in North America to reopen amid the pandemic and states looking to reopen in May.

Advertisement

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine

Stormy Weather?
Roam the lobbies and meeting-free hallways at both Hilton Omaha (10th and Cass) and the Marriott Capitol District (222 North 10th) hotels. Each has worked to make its public spaces into showcases for art, much with a local connection.

What’s happening in the United States?

Small business relief loans tapped dry after two weeks

  • Hard-hit small businesses exhausted the $350 billion program promised in the CARES Act only a few weeks ago.

Trump hands off reopening decision to governors

  • With a vague May 1 goal, President Donald Trump says governors can “call your own shots” on how and when to return back to normal. Regionally, Minnesota has partnered with several other states to decide how best to reopen.
  • Officials say the U.S. still does not have adequate testing capacity or supplies to understand the scope of the pandemic and then make decisions about reopening.
  • Production has reduced about 25% according to industry experts and could lead to more hoarding as well as hits to farmers.

What’s happening across the world?

China adds 1,290 to coronavirus death toll

  • The 50% jump came from deaths China said it missed in the early days of the outbreak.

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1
Omaha, NE 68107

Category: COVID-19 Pandemic in Omaha, News

Leave a Reply