Reed Moore Newsletter | Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Nebraska No. 1 Recipient for Small Business Loans from CARES Act

Advertisement

Relative to overall payroll, Nebraska is the no.1 recipient of relief from the Payroll Protection Program. The $2.7 billion that more than 18,500 business applied for accounts for 75% of payrolls in the state.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about federal relief for small businesses running dry, Nebraska Crossing pushing forward with its plan to supposedly be the first mall in North America to reopen amid the pandemic and states looking to reopen in May. Advertisement

Your top local stories