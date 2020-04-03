Reed Moore Newsletter | Friday, April 3

Friday, April 3
Good morning,
Today’s top stories include the first business cited for not following health orders, the first day for small businesses to apply for federal relief and a former mayor’s spokesman charged with sending “disturbing” emails to the county’s health director
Your top local stories
As most Americans brace for “stay at home” orders, Nebraska will stick with its plan
- Despite rising case counts, Gov. Ricketts said he will not institute the strict order which will probably apply to 90 percent of Americans by this weekend.
In Omaha
- Omaha Police cited a West Omaha bar for not following health order that bars and restaurants switch to carry-out and to-go business.
- Starting today, businesses affected by the spread of coronavirus can apply for loans provided by the $2.2 trillion stimulus plan passed last week.
- The former spokesman to Mayor Jim Suttle was charged with terroristic threats and stalking after allegedly sending 15 to 30 “disturbing” emails to the Douglas County Health Director, Dr. Adi Pour.
- The threats referenced coronavirus-related health directives Pour delivered along with Mayor Jean Stothert and other officials. One of the emails referenced the 1919 mob lynching of Will Brown, a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman. “You’re next b***h,” the email said.
- Urgent Care says drive-up testing has been busy but manageable since they instituted the program last week.
- District Court judges are operating remotely as the Courthouse remains open for hearings.
Around the State
- By next week, anyone working inside state prisons will have to wear a mask. Prisoners “will be allowed” to wear the masks, which they’re producing, if they’re ill.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of ideas to help us pass the time and stay engaged.
Get Physical with Run Hub
Facebook’s Run 402 is the one-stop hub of running event info in the Omaha area, providing all of the group run information including the latest cancellations and now, Virtual Runs, done solo. As normal-sized gatherings resume in the coming months, this is a great resource for informal running groups as well as official races.
What’s happening in the United States?
Face masks to become a necessity for many Americans.
- Despite dismissing the need to wear face masks early on, the CDC and White House are expected to recommend people, especially in “hot spots” wear them.
Experts question expected death toll referenced by the White House.
- Earlier this week, the White House said between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die from coronavirus. Experts and advisors, while not outright doubting the figures, question how the President’s team arrived at them.
Stimulus payments to start next week, but some could take months.
- Depending on whether you’re receiving a paper or electronic check you could get your check as early as April 9 or as late as September.
What’s happening across the world?
As coronavirus shuts political borders, it shatters scientific barriers
- As the entire international scientific community focuses on one issue, it’s poured its resources into a global collaboration that lacks precedent.
