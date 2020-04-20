Stimulus Hits, a Violent Weekend Police Call and More Top Local News for Monday, April 20.

Monday, April 20
Douglas County Leads in Race Reporting for Covid-19 Cases
While people of color across the nation struggle with coronavirus at higher rates, Douglas County is the only one to fully capture that disparity.
Today we have stories about how Douglas County stands alone in the nation in providing complete reporting on its coronavirus patients, a new federal stimulus package and dismal testing capacities blocking states’ progress to reopen.
Your top local stories
- In Omaha
Around the State
- Nebraska Crossing owner says stores will control when they open.
- Douglas County will receive $160 million in federal relief over the coming weeks. Omaha’s population of just under 500,000 meant the city missed out on money.
- New and expecting mothers share how coronavirus has affected birth plans.
- The Durham Museum will start holding daily virtual field trips at 10 a.m. Register online to reserve a spot.
- Police fatally shot a dog and tasered several people during a violent incident in Millard Saturday night.
- Small business relief arrived last week for local businesses like the Omaha Community Playhouse, providing much needed relief for owners and employees.
- Omaha restaurants felt the benefits of increased spending following the dispersal of federal stimulus checks last week.
- The Omaha Storm Chasers held a drive-in fireworks show as a sign of solidarity and hope on Saturday night.
- A meatpackers union with several thousand Nebraska members agreed to a $4 per hour wage increase over the weekend.
- A Lincoln poultry plant reported two new coronavirus cases on Friday.
- With campuses closed and the future of higher education uncertain, colleges try to adapt by offering virtual campus visits.
- Mental health is still at the forefront of officials’ minds as job losses, health concerns and general uncertainty plague people’s lives.
- Coronavirus cases doubled in Lexington, Nebraska in the past week, placing its county west of Grand Island third in overall infections.
- Fred Hoiberg is overhauling the Nebraska basketball program while in lockdown.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
What’s happening in the United States?
Governors say lack of testing greatest roadblock for reopening
- Around the country, governors say they still don’t have enough tests to safely diagnosis the problem in their state and move forward.
Federal government nears approval of new relief package
- A $470 billion fund should come in the next few days to continue aiding small businesses and hospitals as the pandemic continues to rage.
Bungled rollout for key antibody test
- Problems including inadequate supply and usage have plagued the use of a test for coronavirus antibodies many see as crucial.
- Already one of the most omnipresent, powerful American companies, Amazon has seen increased success as it helps supply chains move and people shop from home. But activists say unsafe working conditions and power dynamics have never been more on display.
What’s happening across the world?
Germany takes first steps in reopening this week
- Following a lauded response to the coronavirus, Germany’s society and economy will begin to reopen as case increases have started to level off.
