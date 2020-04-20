Stimulus Hits, a Violent Weekend Police Call and More Top Local News for Monday, April 20.

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Monday, April 20

Douglas County Leads in Race Reporting for Covid-19 Cases

While people of color across the nation struggle with coronavirus at higher rates, Douglas County is the only one to fully capture that disparity.

Good morning,
 

Today we have stories about how Douglas County stands alone in the nation in providing complete reporting on its coronavirus patients, a new federal stimulus package and dismal testing capacities blocking states’ progress to reopen.

Your top local stories

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Marie Kondo Your Phone
Want to work on editing the million images on your phone? Omaha Public Library offers free online digital imaging Gale Courses with your library card.

What’s happening in the United States?

Governors say lack of testing greatest roadblock for reopening

  • Around the country, governors say they still don’t have enough tests to safely diagnosis the problem in their state and move forward.

Federal government nears approval of new relief package

  • A $470 billion fund should come in the next few days to continue aiding small businesses and hospitals as the pandemic continues to rage.

Bungled rollout for key antibody test

  • Problems including inadequate supply and usage have plagued the use of a test for coronavirus antibodies many see as crucial.
  • Already one of the most omnipresent, powerful American companies, Amazon has seen increased success as it helps supply chains move and people shop from home. But activists say unsafe working conditions and power dynamics have never been more on display.

What’s happening across the world?

Germany takes first steps in reopening this week

  • Following a lauded response to the coronavirus, Germany’s society and economy will begin to reopen as case increases have started to level off.

