Reed Moore Newsletter | Monday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today, we have stories about the four signs to look for that life is returning to normal as well as the nation’s leading infectious disease expert saying Nebraska is in line with other states efforts to limit spread without enacting “stay-at-home” orders. Also covered: virtual graduations, Sedar-to-go kits and local efforts to provide the elderly with their medications and groceries.

Your top local stories