Reed Moore Newsletter | Monday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7
Today, we have stories about the four signs to look for that life is returning to normal as well as the nation’s leading infectious disease expert saying Nebraska is in line with other states efforts to limit spread without enacting “stay-at-home” orders. Also covered: virtual graduations, Sedar-to-go kits and local efforts to provide the elderly with their medications and groceries.
Your top local stories
Nebraska not under “stay-at-home” but longtime NIAID director says state ‘on the same page’
- On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said while Nebraska is not under a “stay-at-home” order, its official’s directives put it on the same level. Fauci has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984 and has been a prominent figure in the federal response to Covid-19 spread.
- Nebraska Medicine has set up a drive-thru testing location at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s campus for people approved for sample collection.
- Southeast Nebraska is under a smoke advisory as agricultural fires burn in Kansas and Oklahoma, just another reason for you to stay indoors.
- As Omaha hospitals prepare for possible influxes of patients, they’re working to conserve supplies.
- A medical student started a nonprofit to help the elderly order and receive groceries and medication.
- UNMC Dean says U.S. is still weeks away from its peak and the country could see a resurgence in Fall.
- Local group Omaha Food Lovers is selling t-shirts to benefit restaurants registered through the group Together a Greater Good.
- A former video game parts maker is making face shields for healthcare workers.
- Volunteers help to build “Sedar-to-go” kits to help people prepare for a Passover amid a pandemic.
- Metro-area high schools announce plans for virtual graduation ceremonies.
- A union representative says workers at the Douglas County Health Center want more testing to ease fears of who does and does not have coronavirus.
- Eight new Covid-19 cases appeared in a Gage County assisted living home.
- In daily briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts asks Nebraskans to look for signs of domestic abuse as people are confined to their homes.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine
Dig In
What’s happening in the United States?
The Supreme Court shot down Wisconsin governor’s hope to postpone primary
- The political whirlwind that took place yesterday leaves voters today wondering what to prioritize: their health or civic duty.
- Though there’s no definite end date in sight, a recent report offers ways to spot a quelled pandemic and progress toward normalcy, including:
- hospitals operating outside crisis mode;
- every symptomatic person can get a test;
- states can properly monitor and contact trace every case; and
- sustained reduction in cases over 14 days.
- Congress and the White House look to a new stimulus bill that would increase aid to many of the same demographics targeted in the bill passed in March.
What’s happening across the world?
Britain PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
- Britain’s top political figure was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday, and his condition worsened on Monday.
The Omaha Reader