Reed Moore Newsletter | Monday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7

Good morning,

Today, we have stories about the four signs to look for that life is returning to normal as well as the nation’s leading infectious disease expert saying Nebraska is in line with other states efforts to limit spread without enacting “stay-at-home” orders. Also covered: virtual graduations, Sedar-to-go kits and local efforts to provide the elderly with their medications and groceries.

Your top local stories

Nebraska not under “stay-at-home” but longtime NIAID director says state ‘on the same page’

  • On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said while Nebraska is not under a “stay-at-home” order, its official’s directives put it on the same level. Fauci has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984 and has been a prominent figure in the federal response to Covid-19 spread.
In Omaha
Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine

Dig In

It’s the perfect time to get your garden prepped for a fruitful 2020. You can start to plant durable greenery like onions and radishes in early April, but wait until the weather starts to warm up to plant juicier varieties.

What’s happening in the United States?

The Supreme Court shot down Wisconsin governor’s hope to postpone primary

  • The political whirlwind that took place yesterday leaves voters today wondering what to prioritize: their health or civic duty.
  • Though there’s no definite end date in sight, a recent report offers ways to spot a quelled pandemic and progress toward normalcy, including:
    • hospitals operating outside crisis mode;
    • every symptomatic person can get a test;
    • states can properly monitor and contact trace every case; and
    • sustained reduction in cases over 14 days.
  • Congress and the White House look to a new stimulus bill that would increase aid to many of the same demographics targeted in the bill passed in March.

What’s happening across the world?

Britain PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

  • Britain’s top political figure was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday, and his condition worsened on Monday.

