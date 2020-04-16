Reed Moore Newsletter | Thursday, April 16

Thursday, April 16

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Mapping record number of mail-in ballot requests

Advertisement

As more than 116,000 request mail-in ballots, data shows most are being returned to residents on the west side of Douglas County. The total requests far exceed the total turnout in any previous primary.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about who’s received mail-in ballots so far, Hall County surpassing Douglas County in confirmed cases and the reality that social distancing could be part of our lives for the next two years.

Your top local stories