Reed Moore Newsletter | Thursday, April 16

Thursday, April 16

Mapping record number of mail-in ballot requests

As more than 116,000 request mail-in ballots, data shows most are being returned to residents on the west side of Douglas County. The total requests far exceed the total turnout in any previous primary.

Good morning,
 

Today we have stories about who’s received mail-in ballots so far, Hall County surpassing Douglas County in confirmed cases and the reality that social distancing could be part of our lives for the next two years.

Your top local stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine

Public Art

Easily done in groups of 10 or less is enjoying Omaha’s array of public artworks. Start with Visit Omaha’s list of public art, then artist Richard Harrison’s business collaboration with a wide range of artists, A Midsummers Mural and the Union for Contemporary Arts. By no means complete listings, they can be the beginning of a rewarding treasure hunt.

What’s happening in the United States?

  • In a recent report, Harvard researchers said Americans may need to mold their lives around preventing the virus for the next two years.

Another 5.2 million applied for unemployment benefits last week

  • Officials say the U.S. still does not have adequate testing capacity or supplies to understand the scope of the pandemic and then make decisions about reopening.
  • The president wants to exercise the previously unused executive authority to fast track political appointees without Senate approval.

What’s happening across the world?

  • WHO: Europe still in “eye of the storm”
    • As some countries ease restrictions and infections level off in the hard-hit countries, cases across the continent continue to multiple and the World Health Organization is calling for solidarity.

