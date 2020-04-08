Reed Moore Newsletter | Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday, April 8
Today, we have stories about recommendations for Douglas County residents to wear face masks, the cancelation of Maha Music Festival and a New York Times graphic showing how Covid-19 has spread into rural communities.
Your top local stories
- Douglas County residents urged to wear masks
In Omaha
- On Tuesday the Douglas County Health Department said it would follow national guidelines and recommend that people wear face masks in public and especially in contact with first responders.
Around the State
- A second person died at the Douglas County Health Center from Covid-19. Two more residents and five staff members have also tested positive.
- Another woman who died Friday of complications due to Covid-19 was remembered for her love of gardening.
- The Douglas County Health Center also requested donations of supplies for residents and staff.
- Nebraska Medicine says it will not give Covid-19 patients the drug used to treat malaria which President Donald Trump has controversially praised in recent weeks.
- The summer Maha Music Festival became the latest big event to announce it would cancel its plans to limit the spread of Covid-19.
- A shooting at Benson Park Tuesday night left three people critically injured.
- Toast, which creates restaurant management applications and platforms, cut about 1,000 people through layoffs and furloughs. The Boston-based company had moved into downtown Omaha in 2019.
- Another company is stepping up to fill supply chain gaps. This time its a local 3D printing company making swabs for testing.
- Gage County continues to be a hot spot for Covid-19 spread. On Tuesday its caseload jumped to 23.
- In Hall County where the case load has jumped to 60, the Nebraska National Guard will help expand testing.
- Officials worry lost jobs and increased financial stress will lead to a rise in child abuse during pandemic.
- A look into Lincoln’s first case of community spread: a man in his 50’s who has since recovered.
- The University of Nebraska will close all its campuses except to certain employees.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
What’s happening in the United States?
Map shows how rural America is spared no longer from Covid-19 spread
- The New York Times graphic shows that separation from large cities is no longer a shield from a pandemic that’s infecting nearly every corner of the country.
- A Washington Post analysis shows African Americans make up the majority of deaths in some counties where they constitute only a fraction of the population.
- New recommendations to wear face masks have brought questions for Americans who’ve rarely, if ever, had to wear them.
- The Chicago-born singer-songwriter, who won Grammy’s for his songs imbued with literary richness and simple motifs, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19.
What’s happening across the world?
China ends Wuhan lockdown, but life is still far from normal
- After 10 weeks of lockdown, Wuhan has emerged “profoundly damaged” as the world watches for lessons on “how populations move past pain and calamity.”
