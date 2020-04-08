Reed Moore Newsletter | Wednesday, April 8

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Wednesday, April 8

Good morning,
 

Today, we have stories about recommendations for Douglas County residents to wear face masks, the cancelation of Maha Music Festival and a New York Times graphic showing how Covid-19 has spread into rural communities.

Your top local stories

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine

Learn from farmer Cait Caughey
Expert local farmer, mom and educator is making a series of quick, simple videos to help you learn how to plant food. Look for Mullein Hill Farm’s Youtube channel for her latest.

What’s happening in the United States?

Map shows how rural America is spared no longer from Covid-19 spread 

  • The New York Times graphic shows that separation from large cities is no longer a shield from a pandemic that’s infecting nearly every corner of the country.
  • A Washington Post analysis shows African Americans make up the majority of deaths in some counties where they constitute only a fraction of the population.
  • New recommendations to wear face masks have brought questions for Americans who’ve rarely, if ever, had to wear them.
  • The Chicago-born singer-songwriter, who won Grammy’s for his songs imbued with literary richness and simple motifs, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19.

What’s happening across the world?

China ends Wuhan lockdown, but life is still far from normal

  • After 10 weeks of lockdown, Wuhan has emerged “profoundly damaged” as the world watches for lessons on “how populations move past pain and calamity.”

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

