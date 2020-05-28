Rising Local Cases, Family Dissatisfied with Report, 100,000 Deaths and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 28

Thursday, May 28 • 25 Days Under New DHM • At Least 4 Days to Go

Markets Make their Meticulous Return

With guidelines in place, farmers prepare to meet the crowds.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Douglas County seeing its fourth-biggest single-day increase in cases, families of Elkhorn nursing home residents where COVID-19 struck hard are disappointed with the state’s report and the United States officially passing 100,000 deaths yesterday.

Your Top Local Stories