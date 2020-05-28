Rising Local Cases, Family Dissatisfied with Report, 100,000 Deaths and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 28

Thursday, May 28 • 25 Days Under New DHM • At Least 4 Days to Go
Markets Make their Meticulous Return
With guidelines in place, farmers prepare to meet the crowds.
Your Top Local Stories
- Deaths and hospitalizations in the metro area saw one of their biggest single-day increases yesterday with 150 new cases and 22 new hospitalizations.
- An Omaha pre-kindergarten teacher started delivering for DoorDash to make ends meet; then a scammer took her paycheck.
- Omaha police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in South Omaha.
- 311 will hold a fundraiser for Food Bank for the Heartland, auctioning off tour posters until June 7.
- Cantina Loredo, one of the first restaurants to open in Midtown Crossing, won’t return after the pandemic, saying the coronavirus was a factor.
- The Prairie Flower Casino will reopen on Monday with restrictions including masks and temperature checks.
- Families of residents at the Elkhorn nursing home where nearly every person contracted the coronavirus are unhappy with a state report that found the facility had done enough to keep people in its care safe.
- The Open Door Mission says it’s now COVID-19 free and will start accepting new guests.
- Doctors say quarantining has put postpartum depression on the rise.
- Mayor Jean Stothert will hold the city’s coronavirus update on Monday.
- Renters say they need help now as June 1 approaches and many stare down evictions. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners said it’s considering using CARES Act funds to provide assistance.
Around the State
- Nebraska is set to receive $10.8 billion in federal funds by the end of the pandemic. Many of those dollars have already been disbursed through the Payment Protection Program and direct stimulus checks sent to individual Americans.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would withhold funds for counties that do not reopen their courthouses by June 8.
- First the floods, now the coronavirus: Farmers are struggling to stay afloat amid back-to-back disasters. However, statewide, planting has been far more robust this year, according to the USDA.
- The WholeStone Farms plant in Fremont announced 138 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Though camping can resume June 1, cabins and lodges will stay closed until June 15.
- Nebraska law enforcement condemned the Minneapolis police officers whose actions led to the death of an unarmed black man earlier this week.
- Half of the residents of an Aurora, Nebraska nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus and one in five have died from the virus.
- Ricketts will hold a town hall tonight on NET.
What to do during quarantine?
What’s Happening In The United States?
Pandemic Will Accelerate Disappearing of Middle Class
- Joblessness and lost profits from family-owned businesses will exacerbate conditions that already contributed to a shrinking middle class.
- The United States officially passes the grim mile stone.
Trump Expected to Strike Back after Twitter Flagged His Posts
- After Twitter put a disclaimer on two of his tweets, President Donald Trump is expected to order the review of a law that has long protected social media giants from outside scrutiny.
U.S. to Expel Chinese Graduate Students with Ties to Military Schools
- The latest jab in the back and forth between China and the United States is seen as paranoia by some of America’s universities.
What’s Happening Across The World?
World is Far from Herd Immunity
- For many who think the best way to beat the coronavirus is to introduce it and allow everyone to build immunity, that vision is still a long way off. Even in New York City, one of the world’s hardest-hit cities, less than 20% of the population has built up immunity.
