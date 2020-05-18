South Omaha Testing, Sasse Under Fire, First Vaccine Success and More Top Local News for Monday, May 18

Monday, May 18

Sen. Ben Sasse Criticized for “Demoralizing,” “Weird” Commencement Speech

In a series of jokes that seemed to miss their marks, Sasse upset those studying mental health, took shots at China and made comments about people named Jeremy.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about demand for testing in South Omaha exceeding the county’s supply, Sen. Ben Sasse under fire for comments he made during a commencement speech for graduating Fremont seniors and emerging COVID-19 symptoms appearing in children.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What’s Happening In The United States?

 

  • The first coronavirus vaccine tested in people has shown early promise, creating antibodies in eight healthy people. The next stage will include 600 people. If that goes well, their third stage could start in July.

‘Straight Up Fire’ in Their Veins, New Symptom of COVID-19 in Kids

  • Severe inflammatory conditions caused by the coronavirus have started to appear in kids across the country, shaking confidence that young people were largely spared from the pandemic.

Chronic Health Conditions and Coronavirus

  • A New York Times map shows counties with high rates of chronic health conditions, largely concentrated in the South, that could be dangerously impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

As Testing Becomes Widespread, Some States Lack Participants

  • As some states reach or near testing targets, they’re falling short in an unexpected category: not enough people want to see if they have COVID-19.

Traveling Far To Protest Lockdowns and Maybe Spreading COVID-19, Too

  • Cell phone data shows that some traveled hundreds of miles to protest their or other states’ stay-at-home orders. Some worry the increased travel could bring infections to places that have largely been spared so far.

What’s Happening Across The World?

China Backs WHO Probe into COVID-19 Origin and Pledges $2 Billion

  • China has announced its support for the global health organization while some, like Trump, have pulled funding and publicly criticized it. Today, all 194 countries will meet virtually and tensions between the United States and China may take center stage.

*Correction: This article incorrectly stated That Good Samaritan in Millard would shut down following a COVID-19 outbreak.

