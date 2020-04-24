Union Calls for More Worker Protection, Outbreaks in Rural Counties and More Top Local News for Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Advertisement
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Union Demands Government Take Action to Protect Meat Plant Workers
The organization representing more than a million processing and retail workers across the nation says the government needs to deem them “front-line” employees.
Your top local stories
- In Omaha
- Hundreds of furloughed downtown bar, restaurant and hospitality employees gathered for a mobile food pantry Thursday.
- An Omaha family who recovered from Covid-19 shared their experience: ‘It is here. It is real. It will kill you.’
- The city is set to announce the fate of Omaha’s pools today, which Gov. Pete Ricketts has said must abide by social distancing mandates as long as those standards are in place.
- The owner of three local sports bars said his businesses might not be able to stay open if social distancing extends into the fall and teams don’t reconvene.
- A group of 25 UNMC students started “Musicians for Healing” to offer some relief during the pandemic.
- A Bellevue boat dock in Haworth Park will open this weekend.
- Despite the pandemic, job searches continue for many and a local organization is offering tips on how to conduct a virtual interview.
Around the State
- As health mandates begin to expire, Ricketts said he will look at more local approaches, loosening restrictions in some places and tightening them in others.
- Several employees at a Tyson plant in Madison, Nebraska and Smithfield plant in Crete, Nebraska have tested positive for coronavirus.
- More than 2,000 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Nebraska.
- Ricketts continued to say at his daily press briefing yesterday that he would not ask meat packing plants to close. He said there would be civil unrest if food production halted, causing shortages and empty shelves.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Advertisement
What’s happening in the United States?
Trump Muses on Light as a Cure for Virus, Doctors Say ‘No.’
- Ultraviolet light is proven to work as a disinfectant for coronavirus with facilities like UNMC being early adopters of the method to clean reusable face masks. However, doctors say the method can not be used to treat patients.
- Some countries have experienced sharp declines and flattened curves; others are just starting their descent. Even more show increasing case loads.
- Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina are among states relaxing mandates on public activity, but experts say it’s too soon as daily testing needs to get to about 500,000 tests a day. Currently the capacity is 150,000 tests per day.
- After putting hundreds of billions of dollars back in the coffers for small business loans, the federal government is also pressuring public companies to return funds they could have received by selling stocks and engaging in capital markets.
What’s happening across the world?
Ecuador Death Toll 15 Times Higher than Previously Reported
- A New York Times analysis found the extent of the outbreak in the South American country is far worse than expected.
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1