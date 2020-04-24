Union Calls for More Worker Protection, Outbreaks in Rural Counties and More Top Local News for Friday, April 24

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Friday, April 24

Margarita Heredia, a worker at a JBS plant in Marshalltown, Iowa, speaks during a Thursday Zoom call about conditions at her plant.

Union Demands Government Take Action to Protect Meat Plant Workers

The organization representing more than a million processing and retail workers across the nation says the government needs to deem them “front-line” employees.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about a national union, which represents nearly 4,000 Nebraskans, calling for governments to give meat processing plant workers more protection, outbreaks continuing in rural counties and new rules in place for the next round of small business loans.

Your top local stories

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

What’s happening in the United States?

Trump Muses on Light as a Cure for Virus, Doctors Say ‘No.’

  • Ultraviolet light is proven to work as a disinfectant for coronavirus with facilities like UNMC being early adopters of the method to clean reusable face masks. However, doctors say the method can not be used to treat patients.

Tracking Cases around the World

  • Some countries have experienced sharp declines and flattened curves; others are just starting their descent. Even more show increasing case loads.

As States Reopen, Experts Warn of Incoming Infections 

  • Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina are among states relaxing mandates on public activity, but experts say it’s too soon as daily testing needs to get to about 500,000 tests a day. Currently the capacity is 150,000 tests per day.
  • After putting hundreds of billions of dollars back in the coffers for small business loans, the federal government is also pressuring public companies to return funds they could have received by selling stocks and engaging in capital markets.

What’s happening across the world?

Ecuador Death Toll 15 Times Higher than Previously Reported

  • A New York Times analysis found the extent of the outbreak in the South American country is far worse than expected.

