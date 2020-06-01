Weekend of Unrest, New Directed Health Measures and More Top Local News for Monday, June 1

Monday, June 1 • 1 Days Under New DHM • At Least 29 Days to Go
Protester Killed Is Remembered As Caring, Goofy, Suspect Still in Custody; City Enacts Curfew, Calls in National Guard
Last night was the first in a three-day state of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew following a weekend of protests that left one 22-year-old man dead Saturday night.
Family of Slain Protester Seeks Closure and Peace; Rally Calls for Unity, Action
In North Omaha Sunday night, the family of James Scurlock said they want to find peace and closure through the justice system process. Meanwhile, community leaders spoke to hundreds of people about the need to unify and focus on the fight ahead.
Tear Gas, Pepper Bullets Fill The Night as Unrest Reaches Omaha
On Friday night, the first of the weekend’s protests began at 72nd and Dodge streets where police used tear gas and pepper bullets to quell more than 1,000 protesters.
- Protesters defied last night’s 8 p.m. curfew in a gathering downtown. Police used tear gas and pepper bullets on the crowd, which largely dispersed by 10:30 p.m.
- As new health measures take effect today, bars are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and some, like The Neighbers, a popular spot for third shift employees, got started early.
- Along with bars, many outdoor activities are reopening and attitudes about the virus may be shifting, but public health officials say people still need to practice caution and weigh their decisions carefully.
- Westside Community Schools has decided to hold a series of small ceremonies for graduating seniors starting July 18.
- The latest in Holy Name Housing Corporation’s homebuilding efforts will be constructing 11 five-bedroom homes in North Omaha, adding to a number of existing projects in the area.
- Good weather brought boaters back to the Missouri River as docks and marinas reopened.
- West Omaha is getting an 18-acre Nebraska Medicine facility near the Village Point shopping mall.
- After protests ran through downtown Saturday night, many, including a group of UNO students, started to sweep up the broken glass and scrub off the graffiti on Sunday morning.
- Officers in Bellevue stood with protesters on Sunday night in a sign of unity.
- Omaha City Councilmember Ben Gray said he will introduce a resolution at tomorrow’s council meeting, asking for people to share their thoughts about the death of George Floyd. Those comments allow the community to voice their concerns, but also give the city something they can send to Floyd’s family, Gray said.
- More COVID-19 testing opportunities will take place near OneWorld Community Health Center in South Omaha this week.
Around the State
- Many Nebraska counties will start opening bars today. Here’s what you need to know about the eased restrictions.
- Police and protesters stood off Sunday night in Lincoln as demonstrations went past curfew and led to clashes and arrests.
What’s Happening In The United States?
Violence Erupts across America
- Protests that started in Minneapolis have spread across the country, leading to curfews, the enlistment of the National Guard and violence in virtually every major city in the United States.
- The state has taken control of prosecuting ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd. It’s an uncommon move but one that Gov. Tim Walz said will ensure the most vigorous investigation.
- History shows writing direct checks to states has often had the greatest impact in counteracting an economic downturn, but Congress is pitted along party lines about whether that’s the right route to take.
- Despite positive results in states like Nebraska, President Donald Trump has spread conspiracy theories and sewn doubt over remote voting.
What’s Happening Across The World?
- From Bejing to Berlin, London to Addis Ababa, protesters took to the streets to protest racial discrimination abroad and at home.
