Weekend of Unrest, New Directed Health Measures and More Top Local News for Monday, June 1

Monday, June 1 • 1 Days Under New DHM • At Least 29 Days to Go

Protester Killed Is Remembered As Caring, Goofy, Suspect Still in Custody; City Enacts Curfew, Calls in National Guard

Last night was the first in a three-day state of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew following a weekend of protests that left one 22-year-old man dead Saturday night.

Family of Slain Protester Seeks Closure and Peace; Rally Calls for Unity, Action

In North Omaha Sunday night, the family of James Scurlock said they want to find peace and closure through the justice system process. Meanwhile, community leaders spoke to hundreds of people about the need to unify and focus on the fight ahead.

Tear Gas, Pepper Bullets Fill The Night as Unrest Reaches Omaha

On Friday night, the first of the weekend’s protests began at 72nd and Dodge streets where police used tear gas and pepper bullets to quell more than 1,000 protesters.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a weekend of unrest in Omaha as thousands took to the streets across three days to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. We also have stories about new directed health measures taking effect today, homes being built in North Omaha and boaters getting back to the water as docks and marinas reopen.

