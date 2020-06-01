Weekend of Unrest, New Directed Health Measures and More Top Local News for Monday, June 1

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Monday, June 1 • 1 Days Under New DHM • At Least 29 Days to Go

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000023787004_zc_v17_img_4391_2.jpg

Protester Killed Is Remembered As Caring, Goofy, Suspect Still in Custody; City Enacts Curfew, Calls in National Guard

Advertisement

Last night was the first in a three-day state of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew following a weekend of protests that left one 22-year-old man dead Saturday night.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000023787004_zc_v17_img_9731_2.jpg

Family of Slain Protester Seeks Closure and Peace; Rally Calls for Unity, Action

In North Omaha Sunday night, the family of James Scurlock said they want to find peace and closure through the justice system process. Meanwhile, community leaders spoke to hundreds of people about the need to unify and focus on the fight ahead.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000023787004_zc_v17_img_9121.jpg

Tear Gas, Pepper Bullets Fill The Night as Unrest Reaches Omaha

On Friday night, the first of the weekend’s protests began at 72nd and Dodge streets where police used tear gas and pepper bullets to quell more than 1,000 protesters.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about a weekend of unrest in Omaha as thousands took to the streets across three days to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. We also have stories about new directed health measures taking effect today, homes being built in North Omaha and boaters getting back to the water as docks and marinas reopen.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Want To Support Your Favorite Artists?

See this Rolling Stone article for more details for fans who are looking for ways to support independent artists right now.

What’s Happening In The United States?

Violence Erupts across America

  • Protests that started in Minneapolis have spread across the country, leading to curfews, the enlistment of the National Guard and violence in virtually every major city in the United States.

Minnesota AG Takes Floyd Case

  • The state has taken control of prosecuting ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd. It’s an uncommon move but one that Gov. Tim Walz said will ensure the most vigorous investigation.

Familiar Battle over State Aid Plays out in Congress

  • History shows writing direct checks to states has often had the greatest impact in counteracting an economic downturn, but Congress is pitted along party lines about whether that’s the right route to take.

Trump Continues Taking Aim at Mail-in Voting

  • Despite positive results in states like Nebraska, President Donald Trump has spread conspiracy theories and sewn doubt over remote voting.

What’s Happening Across The World?

Protests Turn Global

  • From Bejing to Berlin, London to Addis Ababa, protesters took to the streets to protest racial discrimination abroad and at home.

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: COVID-19 Pandemic in Omaha, News, Top Story

Leave a Reply