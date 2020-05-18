What Advice Would You Give Sen. Ben Sasse?

On Saturday, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse gave what some called “the weirdest commencement speech.” He told Fremont High’s graduating seniors not to major in psychology, cracked jokes about people named Jeremy and alluded to a head scratching metaphor about climbing rope.

Recently the senator won the primary for his senate seat with the most votes ever cast for a candidate in such an election. As he prepares for the general election or speaks on your behalf in Congress during a pandemic, what advice would you offer?

Send video or written submissions to news@thereader.com or fill out the form below.

Loading…