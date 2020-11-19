COVID-19 Response in Data, OPS Announces Phased Return to In-Person Learning, Metro Expands Prisoner Re-entry Program and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 19

11/19/20 • Day 67 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

A low positive test rate is a mark that the state is testing everyone, not just the sick, to understand whether the virus is hiding in its communities undetected. The World Health Organization recommends a 5% positivity rate.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about OPS’s phased return to in-person learning, Metro Community College’s new re-entry program and a new treatment that could help slow COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.