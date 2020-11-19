COVID-19 Response in Data, OPS Announces Phased Return to In-Person Learning, Metro Expands Prisoner Re-entry Program and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 19

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

11/19/20 • Day 67 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

A low positive test rate is a mark that the state is testing everyone, not just the sick, to understand whether the virus is hiding in its communities undetected. The World Health Organization recommends a 5% positivity rate.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about OPS’s phased return to in-person learning, Metro Community College’s new re-entry program and a new treatment that could help slow COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • Omaha Public Schools announced a phased return to in-person learning for the second semester on Wednesday.
  • Metro Community College unveiled its “Living In Freedom Everyday” project, which aims to help former prisoners transition back into society.
  • Mayor Stothert announced her candidacy for a third term in office on Wednesday.
Around the State
  • 12 more corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
  • Nebraska’s chief medical officer says a new treatment may reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19, but the state’s hospitals remain strained.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Take a Stroll through Lauritzen Gardens
For a walk through the wilderness that’s a little closer to home, there’s no better time to stroll through Lauritzen Gardens. The popular Omaha attraction does require guests reserve time slots and tickets before entering, as well as observe social distancing.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply