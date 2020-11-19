COVID-19 Response in Data, OPS Announces Phased Return to In-Person Learning, Metro Expands Prisoner Re-entry Program and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 19

11/19/20 • Day 67 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
A low positive test rate is a mark that the state is testing everyone, not just the sick, to understand whether the virus is hiding in its communities undetected. The World Health Organization recommends a 5% positivity rate.
- Omaha Public Schools announced a phased return to in-person learning for the second semester on Wednesday.
- Metro Community College unveiled its “Living In Freedom Everyday” project, which aims to help former prisoners transition back into society.
- Mayor Stothert announced her candidacy for a third term in office on Wednesday.
- 12 more corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
- Nebraska’s chief medical officer says a new treatment may reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19, but the state’s hospitals remain strained.
