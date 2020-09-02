COVID-19 Update, Omaha Public Libraries Reopen, Omaha’s Mask Mandate, OPD Officer’s Use of Force on a Minor and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 2

9/02/20 • Day 73 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Today we have stories about Omaha Public Libraries reopening, Omaha City Council extending the mask mandate and OPD investigating the use of force on a minor.

In Omaha

Around the State

  • Lancaster County has reached a new peak in the coronavirus pandemic after a surge of new cases in the past week.
  • The ‘One Heart Project’ aims to help troubled teens at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and Sarpy County’s Juvenile Justice Center.
  • Nebraska is launching a new campaign to promote local agricultural companies to foreign countries, many of which are the state’s biggest customers.

Emery’s Cafe

2118 N 24th st

www.EmerysCafe.Com

Emery’s Cafe is a lively restaurant in the heart of Omaha.

