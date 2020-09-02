COVID-19 Update, Omaha Public Libraries Reopen, Omaha’s Mask Mandate, OPD Officer’s Use of Force on a Minor and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 2

9/02/20 • Day 73 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Today we have stories about Omaha Public Libraries reopening, Omaha City Council extending the mask mandate and OPD investigating the use of force on a minor.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- The Omaha Public Library announced plans for a phased reopening beginning on Sept. 21.
- Omaha City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to extend the mask mandate as a measure to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Douglas County Board members want to invest $2 million into mental health resources.
- A use of force investigation has been authorized after a 14-year-old robbery suspect was tasered by Omaha police.
- A grand jury is set to convene in the James Scurlock case.
Around the State
- Lancaster County has reached a new peak in the coronavirus pandemic after a surge of new cases in the past week.
- The ‘One Heart Project’ aims to help troubled teens at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and Sarpy County’s Juvenile Justice Center.
- Nebraska is launching a new campaign to promote local agricultural companies to foreign countries, many of which are the state’s biggest customers.
Daily Comic
