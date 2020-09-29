Covid-19 Weekly Roundup, Douglas County Commissioners Consider Expanding Mail-In Voting, ACLU Helps Felons with Voting and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 29

9/29/20 • Day 16 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Virus in the Polling Booth

As we’re nearing Election Day, the news about COVID-19 has waned for a saturation of political coverage and a few political bombshells. But what role does the virus play in the election?

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert’s defense of Don Kleine, early voting in Douglas County and restoring felons’ rights to vote.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert released a statement defending Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine Monday.

defending Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine Monday. Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said Monday he wants to keep adding drop boxes with early voting possibly becoming the norm for many residents.

possibly becoming the norm for many residents. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a shooting that took place Sunday night at the Douglas County Jail. Around the State The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is sending nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices.

to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices. Tyson Foods announced plans to open a medical clinic for workers at its Lexington beef plant.

for workers at its Lexington beef plant. COVID-related hospitalizations have increased over the past week to levels last seen at the end of May at the height of the pandemic. What to do during quarantine?