Covid-19 Weekly Roundup, Douglas County Commissioners Consider Expanding Mail-In Voting, ACLU Helps Felons with Voting and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 29

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/29/20 • Day 16 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Virus in the Polling Booth

As we’re nearing Election Day, the news about COVID-19 has waned for a saturation of political coverage and a few political bombshells. But what role does the virus play in the election?

Today we have stories about Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert’s defense of Don Kleine, early voting in Douglas County and restoring felons’ rights to vote.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert released a statement defending Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine Monday.
  • Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said Monday he wants to keep adding drop boxes with early voting possibly becoming the norm for many residents.
  • The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a shooting that took place Sunday night at the Douglas County Jail.

Around the State

  • The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is sending nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices.
  • Tyson Foods announced plans to open a medical clinic for workers at its Lexington beef plant.
  • COVID-related hospitalizations have increased over the past week to levels last seen at the end of May at the height of the pandemic.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Take a Hike

Hopefully you’ve been taking a chance over the last few months to get outside for a breath of fresh air along a nice hike. But if you’re looking for a reason to finally break out the boots or sneakers, the multi-colored leaves and crisp air of fall provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy Nebraska’s wilderness. Hitchcock Nature Center, Fontenelle Forest, Chalco Hills Recreation Area, Neale Woods Nature Center and more all offer a variety of trails and sights for the outdoors inclined.

Daily Comic

