Covid-19 Weekly Roundup, Omaha City Council Proposes $5.5 Million for Police Equipment, Omaha’s Mask Mandate May Be Extended, Department of Corrections Struggles with Overcrowding and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 24

9/24/20 • Day 11 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

My COVID-19 Scare

Reader reporter Chris Bowling reflects on his recent coronavirus scare in this weekly series that breaks down COVID-19 data from the state.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council’s $5.5 million proposal for new police equipment, a possible extension to Omaha’s mask mandate and an update on Nebraska’s prison overcrowding declaration.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.