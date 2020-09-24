Covid-19 Weekly Roundup, Omaha City Council Proposes $5.5 Million for Police Equipment, Omaha’s Mask Mandate May Be Extended, Department of Corrections Struggles with Overcrowding and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 24

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/24/20 • Day 11 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

My COVID-19 Scare

Reader reporter Chris Bowling reflects on his recent coronavirus scare in this weekly series that breaks down COVID-19 data from the state.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council’s $5.5 million proposal for new police equipment, a possible extension to Omaha’s mask mandate and an update on Nebraska’s prison overcrowding declaration.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • The Omaha City Council proposed a $5.5 million contract for new body cameras and tasers for police.
  • Omaha’s mask requirement could be extended until the week of Thanksgiving.
  • The Omaha Public Power District is reporting another scam affecting customers.
  • Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin made a statement Wednesday following the news that Jake Gardner died by suicide.

Around the State

  • Gov. Pete Ricketts made clear Monday that he will not mandate coronavirus vaccinations for Nebraskans, whenever those vaccinations become available.
  • An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was hospitalized Wednesday after being attacked.
  • Despite an emergency prison overcrowding declaration from the state, fewer inmates from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have been released on parole.
  • Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic candidate Kara Eastman are set for a debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

B’s Bones & Sauce

 
Family owned and locally sourced, B’s Bones is ready to cater your family gathering, work event, or special occasion. Helmed and honed by patriarch Robert Brown, these recipes are universally satisfying – but Brown’s Maple-Bourbon sauce will outkick any Omaha BBQ you’ve ever been invited to.

