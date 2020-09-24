Covid-19 Weekly Roundup, Omaha City Council Proposes $5.5 Million for Police Equipment, Omaha’s Mask Mandate May Be Extended, Department of Corrections Struggles with Overcrowding and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 24

9/24/20 • Day 11 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Reader reporter Chris Bowling reflects on his recent coronavirus scare in this weekly series that breaks down COVID-19 data from the state.
- The Omaha City Council proposed a $5.5 million contract for new body cameras and tasers for police.
- Omaha’s mask requirement could be extended until the week of Thanksgiving.
- The Omaha Public Power District is reporting another scam affecting customers.
- Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin made a statement Wednesday following the news that Jake Gardner died by suicide.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts made clear Monday that he will not mandate coronavirus vaccinations for Nebraskans, whenever those vaccinations become available.
- An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was hospitalized Wednesday after being attacked.
- Despite an emergency prison overcrowding declaration from the state, fewer inmates from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have been released on parole.
- Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic candidate Kara Eastman are set for a debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
