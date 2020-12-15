COVID-19’s Disruption, First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Precious McKesson Makes History and More Local News for Tuesday, December 15

Become A Member

12/15/20 • Day 93 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The health threat posed by COVID-19 has crippled industries and cost people livelihoods. Its impact can even be felt in our once-immutable send-offs for the dead. When an impacted family loses a loved one, the pricey trappings of embalming, a casket, a procession and a headstone are prohibitive compared to cremation, which is replacing traditional services and interment. The harsh reality of pandemic-restricted gatherings has cut attendance by about half from pre-COVID 19 services at Jon Reichmuth’s Funeral Homes in Elkhorn, Yutan and Bennington.

Today we have stories about the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, Precious McKesson becoming the first African American in Nebraska to cast an electoral ballot and Nebraska’s declining hospitalization rate.

In Omaha CHI Health vaccinated the first five front-line health care workers within its 14-hospital system Monday afternoon.

the first five front-line health care workers within its 14-hospital system Monday afternoon. Stephen Prior of Omaha was sentenced today to 165-220 years in prison for his involvement in a string of sexual assaults and other charges.

today to 165-220 years in prison for his involvement in a string of sexual assaults and other charges. An Omaha woman says she received the wrong coronavirus test results for her daughter; now she’s warning others to pay attention. Around the State Precious McKesson was greeted with cheers as she became the first African American in Nebraska to cast an electoral ballot.

In the last three weeks, COVID-19 cases are down 37% and hospitalizations are down 30% in Nebraska.