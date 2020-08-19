Culxr House to Host Community Journalist Training Thursday Afternoon

Tomorrow afternoon, Culxr House will hold an event that aims to train community members on becoming community journalists.

In recent months, Culxr House has become a hub for protesters and organizers. The goal of this workshop is to put the tools of telling this movement’s story in the hands of those demonstrating.

The event will be led by Matthew Hansen, a former Omaha World-Herald columnist; Matt Wynn, a USA Today investigative data journalist; and Dawaune Lamont Hayes, founder and director of NOISE. In the meeting they’ll cover topics such as interview techniques, live tweeting and how to piece together an informative, compelling story.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Culxr House on 3014 N. 24th Street.