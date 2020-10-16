Dealing with Death in a Pandemic, Siena Francis Develops Tiny House Village, Omaha City Council May Extend Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Friday, October 16

10/16/20 • Day 33 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
In a pandemic, it’s only natural to focus on first responders. Pandemic or not, ERs, ICUs and nursing homes are where patients with life-threatening illnesses find care, and either recover or die. When death occurs, it’s easy to overlook the role funeral homes play as last-responders.
- City of Omaha inspectors are looking into complaints filed this week against Lindenwood Court Apartments near 48th and Boyd and Sahler Streets.
- A village of 50 tiny houses is poised to rise on two acres of mostly industrial property in north downtown.
- The Omaha City Council is scheduled to once again consider a mask mandate extension.
- Sen. Ben Sasse torched President Donald Trump during a Wednesday telephone town hall with constituents.
- Nebraska reported nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, and doctors in rural parts of the state expressed concern about the high rate of infections across the state.
- A Lincoln man is sentenced to 100 years in prison for producing child porn.
