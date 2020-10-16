Dealing with Death in a Pandemic, Siena Francis Develops Tiny House Village, Omaha City Council May Extend Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Friday, October 16

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/16/20 • Day 33 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

In a pandemic, it’s only natural to focus on first responders. Pandemic or not, ERs, ICUs and nursing homes are where patients with life-threatening illnesses find care, and either recover or die. When death occurs, it’s easy to overlook the role funeral homes play as last-responders.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a new tiny house village in north downtown, a possible mask mandate extension and Sen. Ben Sasse’s scathing comments about President Donald Trump

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • City of Omaha inspectors are looking into complaints filed this week against Lindenwood Court Apartments near 48th and Boyd and Sahler Streets.
  • A village of 50 tiny houses is poised to rise on two acres of mostly industrial property in north downtown.
  • The Omaha City Council is scheduled to once again consider a mask mandate extension.

Around the State

  • Sen. Ben Sasse torched President Donald Trump during a Wednesday telephone town hall with constituents.
  • Nebraska reported nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, and doctors in rural parts of the state expressed concern about the high rate of infections across the state.
  • A Lincoln man is sentenced to 100 years in prison for producing child porn.

Enjoy the Omaha Zoo
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is also open and offering a variety of fall activities. Including being open on Thanksgiving Day, there’s also trivia and adult nights on its calendar. The zoo is also open daily with some restrictions and limited capacity due to COVID-19.

