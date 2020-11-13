Dealing with the Challenges of COVID-19, Omaha Councilman Resigns After Winning Senate, Gov. Ricketts Warns of New COVID Restrictions and More Top Local News for Friday, November 13

11/13/20 • Day 61 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

COVID has created unprecedented unemployment, with many Omahans facing food or shelter insecurity, even as local protests against social injustice continue. The full brunt of it all – from pandemic struggles to culture wars to Black Lives Matter protests to tragic deaths to selfless gestures of giving – came to bear June 3 at the private service held for 23-year-old James Reginald D. Scurlock. He was protesting the wrongful killing of George Floyd when his path tragically intersected with Hive bar owner Jake Gardner in downtown Omaha on May 30.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a growing anti-mask group in Omaha, the new vacant City Council seat and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 update.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha The South Omaha Library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. An Omaha anti-mask group funded two short-lived billboards and informally made plans for a protest this weekend at a Hy-Vee.

funded two short-lived billboards and informally made plans for a protest this weekend at a Hy-Vee. A seat at Omaha City Council will be open after after Rich Pahls was elected to the State Senate.

after after Rich Pahls was elected to the State Senate. An Omaha chiropractor has been accused of sexually assaulting a client. Around the State Gov. Pete Ricketts said new restrictions may be introduced to address the COVID-19 pandemic as cases and hospitalizations surge in Nebraska.

may be introduced to address the COVID-19 pandemic as cases and hospitalizations surge in Nebraska. Nebraska reported 2,209 new virus cases and one new death Wednesday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus set another new record at 885. What to do during quarantine?