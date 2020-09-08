Defining What it Means to Defund the Police, Grand Jury Selection in James Scurlock Case, Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19, Nebraska Applies for Federal Unemployment Benefits and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 8

9/08/20 • Day 79 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

The killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on May 25 sparked a revolution that has now raged for more than 100 days. Since that afternoon, thousands of protesters have been brutalized while others have lost their lives to police officers, intensifying the call to defund police departments across the nation.

Good morning, Today we have stories about grand jury selection in the James Scurlock case, COVID-19 on Creighton Prep’s football team and federal unemployment assistance.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha Grand jury selection will begin this week in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.

will begin this week in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock. An Omaha organization that works with victims of sexual assault has parted ways with its president and CEO.

that works with victims of sexual assault has parted ways with its president and CEO. Players and coaches of Creighton Prep’s varsity and JV football teams will self-quarantine for two weeks after a varsity athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

for COVID-19. The Omaha Public Schools board has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday to evaluate how the school system moves forward during the coronavirus pandemic. Around the State A Lincoln police officer has died nearly two weeks after being shot trying to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a murder case.

has died nearly two weeks after being shot trying to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a murder case. Sen. Ben Sasse and challenger Chris Janicek squared off in Lincoln on Friday.

in Lincoln on Friday. Nebraska officials announced that the state will apply for a $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits.

for a $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits. Thirty-four inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19. What to do during quarantine?