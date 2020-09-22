DIS|PLACE, A March for Ed Poindexter’s Release, OPS Teachers Concerned About In-Person Learning, Gov. Ricketts’ Comments on Medicaid Expansion and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 22

9/22/20 • Day 9 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
What I Learned About Racism Growing Up in Apartheid South Africa
A new column, DIS|PLACE, explores the legacies and similarities of systemic racism in South Africa and the U.S.
Top Local Stories
- Omaha community members came together for a march to support the release of Edward Poindexter.
- OPS Board Member Ben Perlman believes leaders at the state, county and city level are not taking the virus seriously, putting teachers at risk.
- According to a proposed ordinance on the Omaha City Council agenda, drone operators might not be able to fly their equipment without restrictions in city parks much longer.
- Omaha Public Libraries will begin phased reopening this week.
Around the State
- Gov. Pete Ricketts and leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services held a press conference Monday to highlight service to Medicaid recipients and a temporary housing option for teachers.
- Five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.
- More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on campus Monday.
