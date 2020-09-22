DIS|PLACE, A March for Ed Poindexter’s Release, OPS Teachers Concerned About In-Person Learning, Gov. Ricketts’ Comments on Medicaid Expansion and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 22

9/22/20 • Day 9 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Good morning, Today we have stories about the march for Ed Poindexter’s release, OPS teacher’s concern with in-person learning and Governor Pete Ricketts’ press conference on Medicaid expansion.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha Omaha community members came together for a march to support the release of Edward Poindexter.

to support the release of Edward Poindexter. OPS Board Member Ben Perlman believes leaders at the state, county and city level are not taking the virus seriously, putting teachers at risk.

seriously, putting teachers at risk. According to a proposed ordinance on the Omaha City Council agenda, drone operators might not be able to fly their equipment without restrictions in city parks much longer.

on the Omaha City Council agenda, drone operators might not be able to fly their equipment without restrictions in city parks much longer. Omaha Public Libraries will begin phased reopening Around the State Gov. Pete Ricketts and leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services held a press conference Monday to highlight service to Medicaid recipients and a temporary housing option for teachers.

for teachers. Five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

for COVID-19. More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes.

linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on campus Monday. What to do during quarantine?