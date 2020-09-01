District 66 Moves to 50% In-Person Learning, Omaha City Council Considers Extending Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Monday, August 31

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

8/31/20 • Day 71 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000026282004_zc_v2_1598887220495_img_1180_1536x1152.jpeg

Liberation Square Lives On

Advertisement

100 protesters gathered on 11th and Howard streets for the second night of a two-night protest in a section of the city organizers now call “Liberation Square.”

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000026282004_zc_v2_1598887220768_8.31.20_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Advertisement

Today we have stories about District 66 increasing to 50% in-person learning, Nebraska Department of Corrections confirming more COVID-19 cases and Omaha City Council considering extending the mask mandate.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000026282004_zc_v2_1598887220639_8.31.20.png

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000026282004_zc_v2_1598887220379_best_burger_26.jpg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Best Burger

8319 N 30th St
The family that owns Best Burger didn’t name it that; their customers did. Located in Florence, Best Burger uses fresh, quality ingredients, respect for their clients and a little bit of love to ensure that each burger is better than the last.

Daily Comic

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply