District 66 Moves to 50% In-Person Learning, Omaha City Council Considers Extending Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Monday, August 31

8/31/20 • Day 71 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
100 protesters gathered on 11th and Howard streets for the second night of a two-night protest in a section of the city organizers now call “Liberation Square.”
- Officials at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha say they’re doing everything in their power to keep students and staff safe.
- The Douglas County board has abandoned a plan to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff’s office.
- Westside Middle School and Westside High School will be increasing the amount of in-person learning taking place.
- On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will consider an ordinance that would extend the city’s mask requirement by about a month to Oct. 20.
- With at least 29 more inmates testing positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Sunday all housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are under quarantine.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a state of emergency after a large wildfire burned thousands of acres in western Nebraska.
- 174 Nebraska school districts are vulnerable to COVID-19 lawsuits.
