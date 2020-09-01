District 66 Moves to 50% In-Person Learning, Omaha City Council Considers Extending Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Monday, August 31

8/31/20 • Day 71 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Liberation Square Lives On

100 protesters gathered on 11th and Howard streets for the second night of a two-night protest in a section of the city organizers now call “Liberation Square.”

Today we have stories about District 66 increasing to 50% in-person learning, Nebraska Department of Corrections confirming more COVID-19 cases and Omaha City Council considering extending the mask mandate.

Your Top Local Stories