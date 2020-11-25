Doctors Beg to be Heard, Omaha City Council Okays New Police Union Contract, ACLU Sues Meat Processor and More Local News for Wednesday, November 25

11/25/20 • Day 73 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

While Nebraska reaches 950 deaths from COVID-19, enough to fill more than 11 football fields with bodies laid head to toe, these are not singular moments. They are weeks watching terrifying infection rates climb higher and higher, days watching a person require more machines to stay alive, hours spent telling family members that their husband, wife, mother or grandfather is going to die. Doctors and nurses work longer and more often just to feel themselves lose control after months fighting this virus every day.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha City Council’s vote on the new Police Union contract, the ACLU’s lawsuit against a Hastings meat-packing plant and Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving requests.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.