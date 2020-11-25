Doctors Beg to be Heard, Omaha City Council Okays New Police Union Contract, ACLU Sues Meat Processor and More Local News for Wednesday, November 25

11/25/20 • Day 73 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
While Nebraska reaches 950 deaths from COVID-19, enough to fill more than 11 football fields with bodies laid head to toe, these are not singular moments. They are weeks watching terrifying infection rates climb higher and higher, days watching a person require more machines to stay alive, hours spent telling family members that their husband, wife, mother or grandfather is going to die. Doctors and nurses work longer and more often just to feel themselves lose control after months fighting this virus every day.
- The Papillion Board of Health voted to recommend a mask ordinance.
- The man accused of killing two people at the Bellevue Sonic was ordered to be held without bond Tuesday morning.
- Omaha City Council voted on the proposed Omaha Police Department contract at Tuesday’s meeting.
- High demand on hospital staff has led to CHI Health creating new seasonal job positions to support medical teams throughout its 14 hospitals.
- Changes have been made to the Directed Health Measure for the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County.
- The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against Noah’s Ark Processors in Hastings, Nebraska.
- Gov. Ricketts again asked people to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small and to stay out of bars.
After Dinner Movies
There’s nothing like a Thanksgiving movie to help soothe the digestion of a large Thanksgiving meal. If you’re keeping things socially distanced, consider one of these streaming apps that allow you to watch movies together.
