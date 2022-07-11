Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Budget Hearing: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022/23 budget. The budget totals over $500 million, which includes $55.5 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. The$242 million General Fund is 5.2% higher than the previous year due to expenses for the criminal justice system and increased payroll for county employees.
- ARPA: The County Board will also vote on $500,000 in ARPA funding for Omaha Economic Development Corporation to construct a new kitchen at CHI Health. The Omaha City Council recently approved tax increment financing for the project.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council won’t meet this week. The next scheduled meeting is July 19.
The Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.