Douglas County Ends CARES Act, Juvenile Justice Center Gets More Funding, Sarpy County Approves New Prison and More Local News for Wednesday, December 16

12/16/20

12/16/20 • Day 94 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Yesterday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners held its last meeting of the year, which was its chance to allocate funds. The meeting went on for nearly five hours and put a somewhat acrimonious end to a process that’s caused tension for months.

Today we have stories about the Douglas County Commission’s approval of justice center funding, Sarpy County’s new correctional center and Gov. Ricketts’ “Weekend of Remembrance and Honor.”

In Omaha
  • The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $10 million in funding for the Douglas County Justice Center Project.
  • The Sarpy County board signed off on the final designs of a new correctional center Tuesday.
  • The Papillion City Council is considering an ordinance that could make it easier to reinstate its mask mandate should the need arise.
Around the State

Omaha Hero Meal Train

An area group is providing meals to health care workers while supporting local restaurants. Omaha Hero Meal Train launched in April, allowing Omaha residents and businesses to send their support to front-line health care workers in the form of sponsored meals from local restaurants. Learn more about sponsoring a meal or supporting the cause by joining Omaha Meal Train on Facebook.

