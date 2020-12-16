Douglas County Ends CARES Act, Juvenile Justice Center Gets More Funding, Sarpy County Approves New Prison and More Local News for Wednesday, December 16

Become A Member
12/16/20 • Day 94 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Yesterday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners held its last meeting of the year, which was its chance to allocate funds. The meeting went on for nearly five hours and put a somewhat acrimonious end to a process that’s caused tension for months.
Top Local Stories
- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $10 million in funding for the Douglas County Justice Center Project.
- The Sarpy County board signed off on the final designs of a new correctional center Tuesday.
- The Papillion City Council is considering an ordinance that could make it easier to reinstate its mask mandate should the need arise.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday announced a “Weekend of Remembrance and Honor” for Nebraskans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Ben Sasse acknowledged Biden’s win before the Electoral College vote.
