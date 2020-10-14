Douglas County Supports Don Kleine, Donald Trump Jr. Visits Omaha, Elkhorn Moves to 100% Remote Learning and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 14

10/14/20 • Day 31 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to show its support for County Attorney Don Kleine Tuesday morning. The vote, which passed 4-0 with two commissioners abstaining, followed the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 resolution stating that Kleine upheld white supremacy in his handling of the case involving James Scurlock’s death.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Douglas County Commissioners’ decision on Don Kleine, Donald Trump Jr.’s Omaha visit and an alarming surge in fatal motorcycle accidents.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.