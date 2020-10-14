Douglas County Supports Don Kleine, Donald Trump Jr. Visits Omaha, Elkhorn Moves to 100% Remote Learning and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 14

10/14/20 • Day 31 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to show its support for County Attorney Don Kleine Tuesday morning. The vote, which passed 4-0 with two commissioners abstaining, followed the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 resolution stating that Kleine upheld white supremacy in his handling of the case involving James Scurlock’s death.
- CHI Health says it’s prepared for more patients as current COVID-19 data is trending upward.
- Donald Trump Jr. made his third Omaha stop in less than a month, visiting the GOP campaign offices in west-central Omaha.
- The Elkhorn Public Schools Board decided to move to 100% remote learning for one week after each scheduled break.
- A former Lincoln TV reporter pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree attempted sexual assault Tuesday.
- Fatal crashes involving motorcycles are up 27% in Nebraska this year with 28 deaths reported as of Tuesday.
- A small group of demonstrators stood outside the Lincoln Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night, asking the district not to require that all students wear masks at school.
