Douglas County Supports Don Kleine, Donald Trump Jr. Visits Omaha, Elkhorn Moves to 100% Remote Learning and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 14

10/14/20 • Day 31 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to show its support for County Attorney Don Kleine Tuesday morning. The vote, which passed 4-0 with two commissioners abstaining, followed the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 resolution stating that Kleine upheld white supremacy in his handling of the case involving James Scurlock’s death.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the Douglas County Commissioners’ decision on Don Kleine, Donald Trump Jr.’s Omaha visit and an alarming surge in fatal motorcycle accidents.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • CHI Health says it’s prepared for more patients as current COVID-19 data is trending upward.
  • Donald Trump Jr. made his third Omaha stop in less than a month, visiting the GOP campaign offices in west-central Omaha.
  • The Elkhorn Public Schools Board decided to move to 100% remote learning for one week after each scheduled break.

Around the State

  • A former Lincoln TV reporter pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree attempted sexual assault Tuesday.
  • Fatal crashes involving motorcycles are up 27% in Nebraska this year with 28 deaths reported as of Tuesday.
  • A small group of demonstrators stood outside the Lincoln Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night, asking the district not to require that all students wear masks at school.

Leave a Reply