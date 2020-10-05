East Omaha Could Swing 2020 Elections, MLB Legend Bob Gibson Dies, Early Voting in Nebraska Begins Today and More Top Local News for Monday, October 5

10/05/20 • Day 22 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

From as far north as Florence to the southern reaches of the city’s limits. From the banks of the Missouri River to 72nd Street, the people who make up East Omaha have an opportunity to control the 2020 election.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the ACLU of Nebraska’s lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha police, the death of baseball legend Bob Gibson and the start of early voting.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha The ACLU of Nebraska is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha police officials, alleging excessive force.

against the City of Omaha and Omaha police officials, alleging excessive force. On the heels of a vote that would push Omaha mask requirements to November 24th, the Chamber of Commerce is offering its support.

to November 24th, the Chamber of Commerce is offering its support. Omaha Tenants United hosted a virtual town hall on Saturday to address questions about housing.

on Saturday to address questions about housing. It’s a heavy weekend for baseball fans and Nebraskans as the community mourns the loss of baseball hall-of-famer and Omaha native Bob Gibson . Around the State About 75 people spoke against the Keystone XL pipeline during a virtual public hearing Thursday.

Thursday. State senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer tested negative for coronavirus on Friday.

for coronavirus on Friday. Nebraska and Iowa voters can vote early , beginning today. . What to do during quarantine?