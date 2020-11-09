Election Day is Over, But Advocates Say More Work Remains, New Record High COVID-19 Cases, Ricketts Spokesperson Attacks Health Experts and More Top Local News for Monday, November 9

11/09/20 • Day 57 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Election Day brought a mix of emotions for Kimara Snipe. The Omaha Public Schools board member and president of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance watched as for only the second time, Nebraska’s Second Congressional District flipped blue. But along with pushing Joe Biden one electoral vote closer toward becoming president, East Omaha showed record turnout.
- Another record number of COVID-19 cases was set in Douglas County as officials reported 565 new cases of the virus Friday.
- An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha.
- Several celebrations broke out in Omaha Saturday among people excited about Joe Biden being the president-elect and Kamala Harris being the vice president-elect.
- The Douglas County District Court announced Friday that criminal jury trials scheduled between Nov. 9 and Jan. 1 are postponed.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts’ chief spokesperson led a Twitter attack Saturday against doctors calling for stronger measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.
- Some extra SNAP benefits will be given back to people on the program starting in December after those extra benefits were taken away in August.
- An inmate’s death at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Less than 30 minutes from Omaha, Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari is a four mile, drive-through North American wildlife experience. Get out of the car and hike to one of the overlooks to view bears, wolves, elk, bison, pelicans and other waterfowl. Camp outs and educational programs are also offered. The Visitor Center is open to 25 guests at a time, and The Pawnee Creek food trailer is also open for snacks.
