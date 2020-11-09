Election Day is Over, But Advocates Say More Work Remains, New Record High COVID-19 Cases, Ricketts Spokesperson Attacks Health Experts and More Top Local News for Monday, November 9

11/09/20 • Day 57 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Election Day brought a mix of emotions for Kimara Snipe. The Omaha Public Schools board member and president of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance watched as for only the second time, Nebraska’s Second Congressional District flipped blue. But along with pushing Joe Biden one electoral vote closer toward becoming president, East Omaha showed record turnout.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a new record high in COVID-19 cases, tensions between Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s health community and the return of extra SNAP benefits.

In Omaha Another record number of COVID-19 cases was set in Douglas County as officials reported 565 new cases of the virus Friday.

was set in Douglas County as officials reported 565 new cases of the virus Friday. An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

from Community Corrections Center-Omaha. Several celebrations

The Douglas County District Court announced Friday that criminal jury trials scheduled between Nov. 9 and Jan. 1 are postponed. Around the State Gov. Pete Ricketts’ chief spokesperson led a Twitter attack Saturday against doctors calling for stronger measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday against doctors calling for stronger measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. Some extra SNAP benefits will be given back to people on the program starting in December after those extra benefits were taken away in August.

will be given back to people on the program starting in December after those extra benefits were taken away in August. An inmate’s death at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. What to do during quarantine?