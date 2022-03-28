Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
Subscribe to The Reader NewsletterOur awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.
Become a Supporting MemberSubscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
- Epidemic Health Director: Under the municipal code, the Douglas County Health Director—currently Lindsay Huse—also serves as Omaha’s health director. On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will consider a proposal to establish a Special Epidemic Health Director, who would have the authority to make decisions in the event of an epidemic. The Douglas County Board of Health voted to oppose taking authority away from the health director.
- Mutual of Omaha HQ: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a nearly $63 million TIF loan for Mutual of Omaha’s proposed new tower. The 800,000-square-foot office building will occupy the downtown library’s former site at 215 South 15th Street, which Mutual of Omaha acquired in a land swap with the city.
- More TIF: In addition to Mutual of Omaha, the City Council will hold public hearings on two more TIF requests. The CIP Saddle Creek redevelopment is requesting a $5.1 million TIF loan for a 195-unit apartment building with two commercial buildings north of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. A nine-story mixed-use building at 37th and Farnam Streets is also requesting a $6.5 million loan.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to discuss allocating more ARPA funds to projects like mental health resources for immigrants and refugees, and to organizations like Together Inc. and the Women’s Center for Advancement.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.