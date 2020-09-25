Examining Disparities in Voter Turnout, Scurlock Family Announces Independent Investigation, Hackers Attack Nebraska Medicine and More Top Local News for Friday, September 25

9/25/20 • Day 12 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Disparity in Omaha in Graphics

Protests and a global pandemic have alerted more people to social inequities and the viability of solutions, activists said in an upcoming series from The Reader. And while we’re going to explore these issues deeper in the series, sometimes it’s helpful to see how the inequity appears visually. Here are a few of those graphics.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Scurlock family’s independent investigation, the cyber attack on Nebraska Medicine and Nebraska being the only state to end emergency food assistance benefits

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.