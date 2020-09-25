Examining Disparities in Voter Turnout, Scurlock Family Announces Independent Investigation, Hackers Attack Nebraska Medicine and More Top Local News for Friday, September 25

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/25/20 • Day 12 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Disparity in Omaha in Graphics

Protests and a global pandemic have alerted more people to social inequities and the viability of solutions, activists said in an upcoming series from The Reader. And while we’re going to explore these issues deeper in the series, sometimes it’s helpful to see how the inequity appears visually. Here are a few of those graphics.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the Scurlock family’s independent investigation, the cyber attack on Nebraska Medicine and Nebraska being the only state to end emergency food assistance benefits

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • The family of James Scurlock, and their attorney, say they’ll do their own investigation in the wake of Jake Gardner’s suicide.
  • A spokesperson for Nebraska Medicine sent out a statement saying the institution was the victim of a cyber attack.
  • Omaha’s homeless nonprofit community is preparing for what could be a big increase in people losing their homes.

Around the State

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials have lifted group quarantines at Greek houses and a campus residence hall.
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts is doubling down on his decision to leave Nebraska as the only state that has discontinued emergency food assistance benefits.
  • A new report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute shows the devastating impact of COVID-19 on farmers and ranchers.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Time Out Foods

3518 N 30th St.

 
Time Out Foods closed their doors at the end of 2019 after losing owner Steve Mercer to cancer. People waited in line for hours to welcome the family back in May and weren’t disappointed when their patience paid off. Welcome back, Time Out Foods!

Daily Comic

