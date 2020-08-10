FBI Investigates Omaha Activists, OPS Switches to Remote Learning, Councilmen Work on Amendments for Mask Ordinance and More Top Local News for Monday, August 10

8/10/20 • Day 50 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
FBI Questioned Omaha Bail Fund Runners in Late May, Activists Say
Kristi Johnson, special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office, said the FBI has investigated the protests, focusing on those instigating violence, not peaceful protesters.
Today we have stories about the FBI investigating Omaha activists who ran bail funds for arrested protestors, Omaha Public Schools switching to remote learning for the beginning of the school year and two city council members hoping to amend the proposed mask ordinance with softer fines for violations.
Your Top Local Stories
- Thirty solar panels were installed at Dundee Bank’s headquarters; the panels produce 10% of the bank’s electricity.
- Around 100 people attended a protest through prayer event in North Omaha Saturday as part of a nationwide prayer chain event for racial justice called, Pray on MLK.
- The Omaha Magical Society donated 1,200 historic and modern books about magic collected from members to the University of Nebraska at Omaha library’s special collections archive.
- The Omaha Public Schools’ superintendent apologized for her heated words said during a meeting about dealing with people in the state with priorities outside of students’ safety.
- As the vote for an emergency mask mandate approaches, two city council members are preparing amendments to shorten the amount of time the requirement is in place and to lessen the violation fines.
- Omaha Public Schools will not resume classes until Aug. 18 and will be fully remote.
- Millard Public Schools resumed in-person classes today.
Around the State
- The University of Nebraska system has a growing minority student population, but the universities have struggled to recruit and keep minority professors.
- Since Lincoln’s mask mandate was implemented three weeks ago, Lancaster County’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped from 8.3% to 5.9%.
- After serving as the president of the University of Nebraska for seven months, Ted Carter will be virtually inaugurated in the role on Friday.
- After representing North Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature for 46 years, state Senator Ernie Chambers will reach his second term limit with the end of the current legislative session.
- Visitations and volunteer programs are suspended in all Nebraska prisons until corrections officials can determine if exposure to COVID-19 in the facilities will not rise.
- Nebraska Medicine’s chief executive warns people of all ages that coronavirus could have lasting effects on your lungs and heart.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Support a Local Black-Owned Business: Big Mama’s Kitchen
Daily Comic
