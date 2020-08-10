FBI Investigates Omaha Activists, OPS Switches to Remote Learning, Councilmen Work on Amendments for Mask Ordinance and More Top Local News for Monday, August 10

Posted on by Addie Costello

8/10/20 • Day 50 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

FBI Questioned Omaha Bail Fund Runners in Late May, Activists Say

Kristi Johnson, special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office, said the FBI has investigated the protests, focusing on those instigating violence, not peaceful protesters.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the FBI investigating Omaha activists who ran bail funds for arrested protestors, Omaha Public Schools switching to remote learning for the beginning of the school year and two city council members hoping to amend the proposed mask ordinance with softer fines for violations.  

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Support a Local Black-Owned Business: Big Mama’s Kitchen 

In March of 2018, Omaha said goodbye to Patricia “Big Mama” Barron. For years, Big Mama served soulful food with a level of kindness and compassion which became a greater part of her legacy than the recipes that earned her numerous shout outs from The Food Network*1. Patricia’s family knew that Omaha needed Big Mama, and so they took up the reigns. Today, the family runs Big Mama’s Kitchen, as well as a scholarship in Patricia’s name, offering an opportunity to attend Metro’s Culinary Arts Program. To contribute to the fund, visit the donation page.

Daily Comic

