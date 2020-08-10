FBI Investigates Omaha Activists, OPS Switches to Remote Learning, Councilmen Work on Amendments for Mask Ordinance and More Top Local News for Monday, August 10

8/10/20 • Day 50 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

FBI Questioned Omaha Bail Fund Runners in Late May, Activists Say

Kristi Johnson, special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office, said the FBI has investigated the protests, focusing on those instigating violence, not peaceful protesters.

Today we have stories about the FBI investigating Omaha activists who ran bail funds for arrested protestors, Omaha Public Schools switching to remote learning for the beginning of the school year and two city council members hoping to amend the proposed mask ordinance with softer fines for violations.

