Federal Unemployment Benefits, Jake Gardener Charged With Manslaughter, City Council Candidate David Mitchell Arrested, Wildfires in Western Nebraska and More TopLocal News for Wednesday, September 16

Many in Financial Gap after Losing Unemployment Benefits
Jake Greve, a Blackstone bartender, is making one third his former income and has lost thousands in unemployment benefits after being disqualified from receiving benefits in July.
- Special prosecutor Frederick Franklin announced Tuesday the results of the grand jury investigation into the death of James Scurlock.
- Omaha City Council candidate David Mitchell has been arrested for sexual assault of a minor.
- A South Omaha funeral home is back open less than a month after a fire destroyed its old building.
- The University of Nebraska system received one more $92 million contract to provide research in national security and defense.
- Smoke from Western wildfires might be more noticeable in Nebraska on Wednesday, and the air quality could possibly be affected in the western two-thirds of the state.
- Unemployed and underemployed Nebraskans impacted by the pandemic have a unique opportunity to change their careers through $16 million in job training scholarships.
