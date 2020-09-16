Federal Unemployment Benefits, Jake Gardener Charged With Manslaughter, City Council Candidate David Mitchell Arrested, Wildfires in Western Nebraska and More TopLocal News for Wednesday, September 16

9/16/20 • Day 3 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Many in Financial Gap after Losing Unemployment Benefits

Jake Greve, a Blackstone bartender, is making one third his former income and has lost thousands in unemployment benefits after being disqualified from receiving benefits in July.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the indictment against Jake Gardner, the arrest of City Council candidate David Mitchell and wildfires in western Nebraska.

Top Local Stories