Film: Going Full Garfunkel, Douglas County’s Positivity Rate Declines, Gov. Ricketts Lowers Nebraska’s COVID-19 Alert Level and More Local News for Monday, December 14

12/14/20 • Day 92 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Often, it’s less about the things you do and more about the things you choose not to do. That statement serves as both a literal synopsis of Sound of Metal’s thematic message and also as a figurative analysis of how the film avoided becoming derivative, award-baiting fiddle faddle. Although writer/director Darius Marder’s character study is a nuanced, thoughtful, surprisingly delicate exploration of the horrifying recalibrations life often demands of us, my goodness are just there so many ways in which it could have sucked.
- The Douglas County Health Department said the COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.1% lower than the previous week.
- After a decade of talk, a new team is showing physical progress in redeveloping the dying Crossroads Mall.
- Omaha’s public works department announced Saturday that trash collection had been suspended because of weather conditions.
- Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the state is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.
- Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes announced 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
If you’re thinking about a gift that says, “I like you,” “I love you” and “I care about local businesses,” look no further. We’ve got a little something to delight family and friends and keep your carbon footprint manageable to boot.
