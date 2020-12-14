Film: Going Full Garfunkel, Douglas County’s Positivity Rate Declines, Gov. Ricketts Lowers Nebraska’s COVID-19 Alert Level and More Local News for Monday, December 14

Become A Member

12/14/20 • Day 92 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Often, it’s less about the things you do and more about the things you choose not to do. That statement serves as both a literal synopsis of Sound of Metal’s thematic message and also as a figurative analysis of how the film avoided becoming derivative, award-baiting fiddle faddle. Although writer/director Darius Marder’s character study is a nuanced, thoughtful, surprisingly delicate exploration of the horrifying recalibrations life often demands of us, my goodness are just there so many ways in which it could have sucked.

Top Local Stories

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Douglas County’s declining COVID-19 positivity rate, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ lowering Nebraska’s COVID-19 alert level and more staff members with the virus in Nebraska Corrections.

In Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department said the COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.1% lower than the previous week.



After a decade of talk, a new team is showing physical progress in redeveloping the dying Crossroads Mall.



Omaha’s public works department announced Saturday that trash collection had been suspended because of weather conditions. Around the State

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the state is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes announced 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. What to do during quarantine?