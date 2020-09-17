First National Bank Celebrates 160 Years of Service, OPS Returns to In-Person Learning, Council Members Propose Mask Mandate Extension, State Officials Issue Health Advisory and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 17

9/17/20 • Day 4 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Good morning, Today we have stories about OPS’s plan to return to in-person learning, a possible extension to Omaha’s mask mandate and Nebraska’s health advisory for wildfire smoke.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday it is working on bringing students back into the classroom for in-person learning in multiple phases.

in multiple phases. Omaha City Council member Ben Gray plans to introduce a measure next week extending the city’s mask mandate beyond Oct. 20.

beyond Oct. 20. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the summer program that provides free lunches to all students.

to all students. Creighton University students laid in silence on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was pinned before his death. Around the State On Wednesday, state officials issued a health advisory , saying portions of Nebraska could be affected for the rest of the week by smoke.

, saying portions of Nebraska could be affected for the rest of the week by smoke. A lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season.

by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season. More families than ever are filing home school applications this year, and there are more phone calls and membership requests to home school associations in Nebraska. What to do during quarantine?