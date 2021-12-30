This is the 16th installment of our Focus Forward email membership campaign. We’re trying to add 100 members by the end of the year. Will you help us build a better news landscape for as little as $5 a month? Become a member today.

WE DON’T DESPAIR.

WE FOCUS FORWARD.

News to keep you informed and uplifted.

There’s one day left to support our year-end Focus Forward campaign. Our goal is to add 100 new members before the end of the year. Join now.

We are gearing up for our most important year of journalism yet. Over the last 20 months, we’ve focused on what you need to know to make sense of the present, from protests to COVID to elections. Next year, we’re focusing forward on what you need to improve the world around you.

Independent journalism helps keep our democratic society healthy and intact. Bringing you important stories from within our community is the foundation for better living. We intend to keep it that way in 2022.

There’s one day left. Will you help support our cause?

Do you want to..

✔ Uncover solutions to unprecedented local challenges?

✔ Power local journalism that informs and uplifts?

✔ Create a forum where everyone’s voice can be heard?

✔ Hold leaders to account?

✔ Spotlight local heroes, ideas and solutions that make our community stronger?

Help us make it a reality!