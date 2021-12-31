This is the 17th installment of our Focus Forward email membership campaign. We’re trying to add 100 members by the end of the year. Will you help us build a better news landscape for as little as $5 a month? Become a member today.

Trust us, we know how hard the past 20 months have been. We’re all looking forward to a New Year, and we need your help to make an impact that lasts throughout 2022.

Today is the last chance to be part of The Reader ’s Focus Forward movement.

For the last six weeks, we’ve shared with you our Focus Forward plan for 2022. Your support today funds reporting that moves us past the challenges of the past 20 months. With your help, we’ll focus on stories that bridge divides and unite the community, spotlight solutions, and deliver actionable information to navigate your life and improve your community.

Without you, we aren’t able to produce stories and help keep our democratic society healthy. We are optimistic that 2022 will be a joyous year and would love to see your continued support.

Thank you for your consideration, and happy New Year!

Sincerely,

John Heaston