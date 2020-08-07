Food Security Challenges, City Council Could Implement Mask Mandate, Omaha Becomes a National Coronavirus Hot Spot and More Top Local News for Friday, August 7

8/07/20 • Day 47 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Face to Face With Food Security
In the midst of a deadly pandemic that has killed almost 155,000* people across the U.S., millions of Americans are finding themselves living a nightmare. They don’t know how to pay for housing or put food on the table, a reality that economists have long warned was on the horizon.
Today we have stories about Omaha food pantries trying to meet the increasing need for food assistance as the pandemic continues, Omaha City Council potentially setting a mask mandate in place as soon as Tuesday and Omaha and Nebraska being listed as hot spots for the virus.
Your Top Local Stories
- The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo is expecting a $29 million revenue loss after closing for months and reopening with restrictions due to the coronavirus.
- At a neighborhood association meeting yesterday, the Omaha Public Schools superintendent said that the district can either have school or sports but not both.
- If the Omaha City Council passes an emergency ordinance of the proposed mask mandate, masks could be required as soon as Tuesday.
- Clarkson College of Omaha has named James Hauschildt its new president replacing the interim president who served for 18 months.
- The Sienna Francis House is accepting new male guests to the emergency shelter once again, weeks after seven shelter residents tested positive for COVID-19.
- The coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Omaha amongst the nation’s most concerning coronavirus hot spots during a private call with state and local officials.
- Family members of incarcerated individuals are fearful for their loved ones’ safety after nine inmates and 23 officers tested positive for COVID-19 in Douglas County Corrections facilities.
Around the State
- Meatpacking plant employees and their family members testified their support of an amendment to require stricter safety measures for all plants in front of Nebraska Legislature yesterday.
- More than half of the teachers surveyed by the Nebraska state teachers union responded that their district could not safely reopen in-person learning this fall.
- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorized Nebraska with California as being in the red zone for having a coronavirus positivity rate over 10%.
- Student-athletes from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are calling on the university to hire more diverse leaders in Nebraska Athletics.
