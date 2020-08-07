Food Security Challenges, City Council Could Implement Mask Mandate, Omaha Becomes a National Coronavirus Hot Spot and More Top Local News for Friday, August 7

8/07/20 • Day 47 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Face to Face With Food Security

In the midst of a deadly pandemic that has killed almost 155,000* people across the U.S., millions of Americans are finding themselves living a nightmare. They don’t know how to pay for housing or put food on the table, a reality that economists have long warned was on the horizon.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha food pantries trying to meet the increasing need for food assistance as the pandemic continues, Omaha City Council potentially setting a mask mandate in place as soon as Tuesday and Omaha and Nebraska being listed as hot spots for the virus.

Your Top Local Stories