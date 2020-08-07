Food Security Challenges, City Council Could Implement Mask Mandate, Omaha Becomes a National Coronavirus Hot Spot and More Top Local News for Friday, August 7

Posted on by Addie Costello

8/07/20 • Day 47 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Face to Face With Food Security

In the midst of a deadly pandemic that has killed almost 155,000* people across the U.S., millions of Americans are finding themselves living a nightmare. They don’t know how to pay for housing or put food on the table, a reality that economists have long warned was on the horizon.

Today we have stories about Omaha food pantries trying to meet the increasing need for food assistance as the pandemic continues, Omaha City Council potentially setting a mask mandate in place as soon as Tuesday and Omaha and Nebraska being listed as hot spots for the virus.

Support a Local Black-Owned Business: Best Burger

Located in Florence, the family that owns Best Burger didn’t name it that, their customers did. Using fresh, quality ingredients, respect for their clients, and a little bit of love ensures that each burger is better than the last. Choose from Grass-fed Black Angus beef, non-GMO hormone-free turkey, or enjoy a Thai black bean vegan burger. Try the Bold and Blazin for a bite with heat that doesn’t overpower the flavor, or the intention.

