Great Plains Theatre Moves Toward Inclusion, State Democrats Call Out Don Kleine, Medicaid Expansion Begins and More Top Local News for Monday, September 28

9/28/20 • Day 15 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The Omaha-based playwriting hub formerly known as Great Plains Theatre Conference (GPTC), now called Great Plains Theatre Commons, is at the nexus of the arts responding to health concerns and inclusion.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Nebraska Democratic Party’s condemnation of Don Kleine, the start of Medicaid expansion and Nebraska’s high rate of food insecurity.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.