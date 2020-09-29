Great Plains Theatre Moves Toward Inclusion, State Democrats Call Out Don Kleine, Medicaid Expansion Begins and More Top Local News for Monday, September 28

9/28/20 • Day 15 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
The Omaha-based playwriting hub formerly known as Great Plains Theatre Conference (GPTC), now called Great Plains Theatre Commons, is at the nexus of the arts responding to health concerns and inclusion.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- The Nebraska Democratic Party passed a resolution attacking fellow Democrat, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
- Omaha leaders say they are working to boost the diversity of the police and fire departments.
- In a span of three days, six people have died on the road and more than a dozen have been transported to the hospital because of car accidents in Douglas County and surrounding areas.
- The Omaha Public Schools board will have at least three new members after the November election.
Around the State
- Only a few days remain before thousands of low-income Nebraskans can start getting health care through an expanded Medicaid program.
- Nebraska continues to see higher rates of food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- A former Nebraska state trooper who was shown on video hitting a drunken driver with his service rifle has been charged with a federal crime.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Apple picking
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1