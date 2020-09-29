Great Plains Theatre Moves Toward Inclusion, State Democrats Call Out Don Kleine, Medicaid Expansion Begins and More Top Local News for Monday, September 28

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/28/20 • Day 15 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Omaha-based playwriting hub formerly known as Great Plains Theatre Conference (GPTC), now called Great Plains Theatre Commons, is at the nexus of the arts responding to health concerns and inclusion.

Today we have stories about the Nebraska Democratic Party’s condemnation of Don Kleine, the start of Medicaid expansion and Nebraska’s high rate of food insecurity.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • The Nebraska Democratic Party passed a resolution attacking fellow Democrat, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
  • Omaha leaders say they are working to boost the diversity of the police and fire departments.
  • In a span of three days, six people have died on the road and more than a dozen have been transported to the hospital because of car accidents in Douglas County and surrounding areas.
  • The Omaha Public Schools board will have at least three new members after the November election.

Around the State

  • Only a few days remain before thousands of low-income Nebraskans can start getting health care through an expanded Medicaid program.
  • Nebraska continues to see higher rates of food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A former Nebraska state trooper who was shown on video hitting a drunken driver with his service rifle has been charged with a federal crime.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Apple picking

There are a plethora of orchards around Omaha with plenty of trees and space to get your fall fix of apples while maintaining social distancing. Ditmar’s Orchard in Council Bluffs is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Super Bee in Washington County is open every day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no cost to enter and provided picking bags. The popular Kimmel Orchard in Nebraska City is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 23; however, they’re closed many fall weekends to keep the crowds down.

