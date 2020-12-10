Health Workers Beg to Be Heard, RJ Neary Joins Mayoral Race, Inmate Dies After Contracting COVID-19, Nebraska District Courts Suspend Jury Trials and More Local News for Thursday, December 10

Become A Member
12/10/20 • Day 88 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
We appreciate you!
As we get ready for 2021, we’d like to hear from you on how we can improve. Take our survey and be entered to win gift certificates, memberships to The Reader and $100 cash!
Nearly 1,300 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19. That number comprises more than single moments. It is weeks watching terrifying infection rates climb higher and higher, days watching a person require more machines to stay alive, hours spent telling family members that their husband, wife, mother or grandfather is going to die. Doctors and nurses work longer and more often just to feel themselves lose control after months fighting this virus every day. Now hospital staff are begging people to listen: Nebraska is out of time.
Top Local Stories
Good morning,
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Check out the survey on our website.
- Police said a woman was fatally shot in a North Omaha neighborhood.
- Local developer RJ Neary joins the mayoral race to challenge Mayor Jean Stothert.
- The family of Earnest Jackson continues to fight for his freedom.
- An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
- The U.S. District Court for Nebraska has continued its suspension of jury trials until next year.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do:
The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts offers three new solo exhibitions opening in December featuring artists Maria Antelman, Joey Fauerso and Paul Mpagi Sepuya. The exhibit, curated together under the rubric of Intimate Actions, is centered on the theme of intimacy, representations of the body and its connections to space, surroundings and relationships. Intimate Actions will first stream a virtual opening, on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 9 p.m. at twitch.tv/bemiscenter and facebook.com/bemiscenter.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1