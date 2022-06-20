Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Highway Plan: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 21, on the proposed One and Six Year Highway Plan 2023-2028. Douglas County engineer Tom Doyle will present the project.
- ARPA: The County Board will vote on two proposed ARPA projects: $50,000 for the North Omaha Cultural Center, and $130,000 for video surveillance at election drop boxes.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week. The next meeting is June 28.
See the full Board of County Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, June 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.