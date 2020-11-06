Hospitals Warn of Strain on Staff, Twelve Cases of COVID-19 at Burke High School, Gov Pete Ricketts Applies for Emergency Federal Aid and More Top Local News for Friday, November 6

11/06/20 • Day 54 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Public health officials and health care workers are again sounding the alarm that Omaha faces a grim future if COVID-19 infections don’t slow. The solution to stopping the spread lies in personal responsibility, according to the chief medical officers of the metro area’s largest health care systems. As for directed health measures and government restricting certain gatherings, those are no longer on their minds.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about 12 new COVID-19 cases reported at Burke High, Douglas County’s new efforts to assist those impacted by COVID-19 and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ application for emergency federal assistance.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha Burke High School will go fully remote after 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

after 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19. University of Nebraska Medical Center Dr. James Lawler predicts Nebraska’s coronavirus deaths

Douglas County Board’s Health and Human Services Committee met to discuss new efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19. Around the State Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is not putting any new restrictions in place as the state continues to hit new all-time highs in positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.

in place as the state continues to hit new all-time highs in positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is planning to go to court to obtain a construction permit from a rural Nebraska county.

is planning to go to court to obtain a construction permit from a rural Nebraska county. Ricketts announced that the state will apply for emergency federal supplemental assistance for food stamp families What to do during quarantine?