How to Ditch the Thanksgiving Grunt Work, Omaha Man Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop, Waitress Fired After Recording Gov. Ricketts, Ralston Issues Mask Mandate and More Top Local News for Friday, November 20

11/20/20 • Day 68 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

We don’t have to tell you how different Thanksgiving stands to look this year. We are all celebrating within our quarantine bubble, missing our extended family, and not necessarily looking forward to blowing up our kitchen to create a traditional meal. What if you could skip the tension of meal prep and cleanup and go straight to the tryptophan nap and board games? This month, The Reader has put together a list of establishments taking the grunt work out of your turkey time.

Good morning, Today we have stories about an Omaha man who was shot by police during a traffic stop, Ralston City Council’s decision to issue a mask mandate and a waitress who was fired after posting footage of Gov. Ricketts without a mask.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha A man died after being shot by Omaha police during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

by Omaha police during a traffic stop Thursday evening. Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue has been selected as a finalist for a new Space Command headquarters.

headquarters. Ralston City Council voted in-favor of a mask mandate during a special meeting Thursday evening. Around the State The internal investigation into the group that handles child welfare cases in Nebraska is complete, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

into the group that handles child welfare cases in Nebraska is complete, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A woman said posting a video of Gov. Pete Ricketts not wearing a mask cost her her job.

of Gov. Pete Ricketts not wearing a mask cost her her job. The Nebraska State Education Association on Thursday formally petitioned the Nebraska State Board of Education to impose a mask mandate. What to do during quarantine?