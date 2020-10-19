Interview with Congressional Candidate Kara Eastman, Kamala Harris’ Husband Visits North Omaha, Nebraska’s COVID-19 Surge Continues and More Top Local News for Monday, October 19

10/19/20 • Day 36 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Democratic Congressional candidate Kara Eastman recently spoke with Mind and Soul in the Morning on 101.3 FM. Eastman is running for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District against Don Bacon after losing to him in 2018 by a little less than 5,000 votes. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.
Top Local Stories
- A 17-year-old Northwest senior is fighting for his life at Nebraska Medicine, after Council Bluffs police say he was critically injured in a crash on Oct. 9.
- Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, made two stops in North Omaha on Friday.
- Supporters say 2020 has reinvigorated the call for justice for Zachary Bearheels who died after a brutal encounter with police in 2017.
Around the State
- Don Bacon and Kara Eastman are set to meet in a 2nd Congressional District debate Sunday night.
- The recent surge of coronavirus cases in Nebraska continues and the state’s rate of new infections now ranks fifth-highest nationally.
- Thirty people have pleaded guilty so far in the largest poaching case in Nebraska history.
The Omaha Reader
