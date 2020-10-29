Interview with Don Bacon, Omaha Police Release “After Action” Report, Nebraska Legislators Propose Bill to Crack Down on Protesters and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 29

10/29/20 • Day 46 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
The Reader interviewed Republican Congressman Don Bacon about issues ranging from racial inequality, COVID-19, climate change and the race against his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman. The matchup in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District is a rematch from 2018 where the Congressman won by a slim margin.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- Omaha Public Schools says students and teachers at Highland Elementary School will move to remote-only learning until Monday.
- Election officials say the ballot boxes that were at the Trump campaign rally in Omaha were not official.
- Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer provided the Omaha Police Department’s “Omaha Civil Unrest After Action Report.“
- Local Election Commissioners shared some reminders for the public.
Around the State
- A rarely used Board of Adjustment will take testimony on whether to overturn the denial of a construction permit for the controversial Keystone Pipeline.
- The University of Wisconsin has canceled its football game against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln due to positive COVID-19 cases.
- Nebraska lawmakers have proposed the Law Enforcement Protection Act, which would enhance penalties for violent and destructive protests and show support for police.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1