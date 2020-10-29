Interview with Don Bacon, Omaha Police Release “After Action” Report, Nebraska Legislators Propose Bill to Crack Down on Protesters and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 29

10/29/20 • Day 46 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Reader interviewed Republican Congressman Don Bacon about issues ranging from racial inequality, COVID-19, climate change and the race against his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman. The matchup in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District is a rematch from 2018 where the Congressman won by a slim margin.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha Police’s “After Action” report, Election Day do’s and don’ts and a new state law that could strengthen penalties against protesters.

