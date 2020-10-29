Interview with Don Bacon, Omaha Police Release “After Action” Report, Nebraska Legislators Propose Bill to Crack Down on Protesters and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 29

The Reader interviewed Republican Congressman Don Bacon about issues ranging from racial inequality, COVID-19, climate change and the race against his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman. The matchup in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District is a rematch from 2018 where the Congressman won by a slim margin.

Today we have stories about Omaha Police’s “After Action” report, Election Day do’s and don’ts and a new state law that could strengthen penalties against protesters.

  • Omaha Public Schools says students and teachers at Highland Elementary School will move to remote-only learning until Monday.
  • Election officials say the ballot boxes that were at the Trump campaign rally in Omaha were not official.
  • Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer provided the Omaha Police Department’s “Omaha Civil Unrest After Action Report.
  • Local Election Commissioners shared some reminders for the public.

  • A rarely used Board of Adjustment will take testimony on whether to overturn the denial of a construction permit for the controversial Keystone Pipeline.
  • The University of Wisconsin has canceled its football game against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln due to positive COVID-19 cases.
  • Nebraska lawmakers have proposed the Law Enforcement Protection Actwhich would enhance penalties for violent and destructive protests and show support for police.

Take a Walk Down the Riverfront
In addition to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge there’s plenty of places to walk along the banks of the Missouri River that are fun any time of year. But as soon as the air gets colder and the water’s bookended by fiery explosions of fall color, it’s really one of the best times to experience the riverfront. Here’s a list of some activities and ideas from Omaha Tourism.

