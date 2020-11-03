Interview with Doug Emhoff, OPS and UNMC Announces NewTesting Program, FBI and Justice Department Create Voter Suppression Hotlineand More Top Local News for Tuesday, November 3

11/03/20 • Day 51 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Tens of millions of people have already voted because they are “sick and tired of this lack of leadership”, said Doug Emhoff, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s husband, in an interview on Oct. 16 with Mind and Soul in the Morning. In support of his wife’s candidacy alongside Joe Biden, Emhoff has been making appearances across the country including a stop in Nebraska. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.
- Hospitals have begun postponing non-urgent surgeries in preparation for a continued rise in cases.
- Omaha Public Schools will partner with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and others to pilot a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 testing program.
- Counting machines in Douglas County went to work on Monday, each counting about 250 ballots a minute.
- Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said his office has received reports of anonymous phone calls to voters telling them to “stay home and stay safe.”
- The FBI and U.S. Justice Department said agents will be ready to investigate reported wrongdoing related to voting.
- Congressman Don Bacon held a press conference on election eve to discuss the alleged election law violations by challenger Kara Eastman’s campaign team.
- Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press briefing at the State Capitol to announce assistance for long-term care facilities.
