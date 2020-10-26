Interview with Jorge Sotolongo, President Trump Announces Omaha Visit, Governor Ricketts Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update and More Top Local News for Monday, October 26

10/26/20 • Day 43 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Sotolongo is running against the incumbent Senator Tony Vargas to represent Legislative District 7 in Omaha. As a commercial real estate agent anchored in South Omaha, Sotolongo focused his platform on elevating the small businesses and careers of the families he hopes to represent. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about President Donald Trump’s Omaha visit, United Way’s rental assistance program and Governor Pete Ricketts COVID-19 update.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to non-injury accidents .

. President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Omaha Tuesday.

in Omaha Tuesday. The United Way of the Midlands is offering programs to assist with housing and utility payments. Around the State On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials announced plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines statewide.

for distributing COVID-19 vaccines statewide. David Karnes, a former U.S. Senator for Nebraska and a civic force in Omaha for decades, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 71.

after a battle with cancer. He was 71. Thirty-three inmates and 10 employees at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 last night. What to do during quarantine?