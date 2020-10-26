Interview with Jorge Sotolongo, President Trump Announces Omaha Visit, Governor Ricketts Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update and More Top Local News for Monday, October 26

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/26/20 • Day 43 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Sotolongo is running against the incumbent Senator Tony Vargas to represent Legislative District 7 in Omaha. As a commercial real estate agent anchored in South Omaha, Sotolongo focused his platform on elevating the small businesses and careers of the families he hopes to represent. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

Today we have stories about President Donald Trump’s Omaha visit, United Way’s rental assistance program and Governor Pete Ricketts COVID-19 update.

  • On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials announced plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines statewide.
  • David Karnes, a former U.S. Senator for Nebraska and a civic force in Omaha for decades, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 71.
  • Thirty-three inmates and 10 employees at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 last night.

Birding Like a Boss
 
One of my most indelible childhood memories was when grandma wrapped up ham salad sandwiches and a thermos full of milk in our picnic basket, and we took off on a sunny fall day to DeSoto Bend to watch vast flocks of birds as they migrated. The Audobon Society  has an extensive list of great areas to go birding near Omaha. It’s a great way to spend time together in nature.

